TEAMSTERS STATEMENT ON NESTLÉ'S ANTI-WORKER AGENDA

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Jesse Case, Director of the Teamsters Food Processing Division, regarding Nestlé's failure to respect workers' union rights:

"Nestlé is actively engaging in union-busting at facilities where workers with Teamsters Local 238 are fighting for a voice on the job — a direct contradiction of the company's own global commitments to respect the right to organize.

"Around the world, Nestlé claims to uphold policies that protect workers' freedom to form and join unions without interference. But in the United States, the company is doing the opposite — deploying pressure tactics, stalling organizing efforts, and denying workers a fair process.

"They market themselves as a global leader in human rights and corporate responsibility, but behind the branding and polished reports is a very different reality. For workers in America, Nestlé has created a double standard — neutrality abroad, union-busting at home.

"You can't claim to support human rights globally while undermining them in your own facilities. Nestlé's commitments mean nothing if they refuse to honor the basic principles of freedom of association and collective bargaining in the United States.

"The Teamsters are calling on Nestlé to immediately end all anti-union activity and adopt true neutrality and card check recognition nationwide. Workers deserve the right to decide their future free from coercion, intimidation, or delay.

"If Nestlé continues to ignore its workforce and hide behind its carefully crafted public image, it will be forced to answer for that hypocrisy. Teamsters across North America are prepared to take coordinated action to expose the gap between what Nestlé says and what it does."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters