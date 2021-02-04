Teamsters Statement On WGL Gas Line Fire

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters Local 96 President Wilder Reed regarding a fire on a gas line in which three bargaining unit members employed by Washington Gas (WGL) were injured:

"Earlier today three members of Teamsters Local 96 were injured in a fire while on a job in Springfield, Virginia. All three members are receiving medical care for non-life-threatening injuries. We are in touch with them and the union is thankful that their injuries were not more severe.

"This incident serves as a reminder of the incredible bravery, dedication and heroism that essential service workers at WGL bring to their jobs every single day. We ask that the public keep our members and their families in their thoughts and prayers."

