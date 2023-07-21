TEAMSTERS STOP YELLOW'S ATTEMPT TO THWART STRIKE OVER DELINQUENT BENEFITS CONTRIBUTIONS

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

21 Jul, 2023, 18:35 ET

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas ruled today against Yellow Corp., denying the company's request for an injunction to stop the Teamsters from striking over delinquent benefits contributions.

"Yellow thought they could scheme the system, but the law was on the side of workers. Teamsters have emerged victorious," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "The company has two more days to fulfill its obligations or we will strike. Teamsters at Yellow are furious and ready to act. They are done with the mistreatment and mismanagement."

Two of Yellow Corp.'s operating companies, YRC Freight and Holland, are delinquent in making required health and welfare and pension contributions. Benefit suspensions will go into effect July 23 if the company fails to make the critical payment to the Central States Health and Welfare Fund and the Central States Pension Fund for June 2023.

The Teamsters are currently preparing for a possible work stoppage at those companies if the delinquency is not cured. A strike could take place as early as July 24. 

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking men and women in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971                                 
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

UNFI WORKERS IN CONNECTICUT JOIN TEAMSTERS

FRIDAY: REPUBLIC SERVICES TEAMSTERS TO RALLY IN ATLANTA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.