Teamsters: Sysco-Boston Drivers Ratify Contract That Improves And Secures Jobs

PLYMPTON, Mass., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at Sysco near Boston voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first contract that provides improved and affordable health insurance, seniority protections, annual wage increases, a grievance and arbitration system and many other improvements.

Workers voted Sunday, June 16, and the contract runs through September 30, 2022.

"Now we have union security, better wages and more affordable and much better health coverage," said Trevor Ashley, a 20-year Sysco employee. "We're very excited to have our first Teamster contract with Local 653, and I want to thank Joint Council 10 Secretary-Treasurer Sean O'Brien and Local 633 Secretary-Treasurer Jeff Padellaro for helping us in this victory."

Steve Vairma, Teamsters International Vice President and Warehouse Division Director, said the contract victory sends a clear message to Sysco management that workers demand to be treated fairly.

"The workers in the Boston area stood up and formed their union and now have ratified a first contract that gives them and their families a more secure future as Teamsters," Vairma said. "Across North America, unrepresented Sysco workers are tired of unaffordable health insurance, unfair working conditions and poor treatment, and they are saying 'enough is enough.'"

"Boston Sysco Teamsters showed what Teamster power is all about. It was a united effort that brought together the members, the International Union and locals from around New England and even the entire nation," said Sean M. O'Brien, International Vice President and Secretary-Treasurer of Joint Council 10. "The contract truly recognizes the hard work these workers do every day to make Sysco a successful and very profitable company."

The Teamsters represent nearly 10,000 Sysco workers. Since late 2014, nearly 1,400 workers at Sysco and its subsidiaries have formed their union with the Teamsters and won strong contracts.

