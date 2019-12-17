Teamsters To Host Call For UNFI Investors, Industry Analysts Tomorrow

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters will host a conference call with industry analysts and investors of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI), on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. EST to discuss operational concerns within the struggling grocery wholesale company and the hidden costs of the company's labor relations strategy.

The Teamsters represent more than 4,000 members working at 31 company-owned grocery distribution centers across the U.S.

Today, UNFI Teamsters in Green Bay, WI and Hopkins, MN refused to cross pickets lines extended to their facilities by striking UNFI workers from Fort Wayne, IN who walked off the job last Thursday over company violations of federal labor law. Combined sales from these facilities represent approximately $2.8 billion of UNFI annual sales, serving Cub Foods stores and other independent groceries across much of the Midwestern United States. Picket line extensions could spread to additional facilities during the busy holiday season.

UNFI has struggled since acquiring Supervalu last year with shares down more than 80 percent since the deal was announced in July 2018.

WHO: Steve P. Vairma, Teamsters International Vice President, Director, Warehouse Division

Alan Meyers, (moderator) Capital Markets Advisor, Teamsters Capital Strategies Dept.

WHAT: Teamsters Call for UNFI investors

WHEN: Wednesday, December 18, 2019. 11 a.m. EST.

CALL-IN #:( 877)336-4440 Access Code: 9854764

To preregister for the call, please email: dwillett@teamster.org

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 624-6911

kdeniz@teamster.org

