TEAMSTERS TO MONITOR PROPOSED ALLEGIANT-SUN COUNTRY MERGER

Union Says Strong Labor Standards and Real Protections Must Guide Any Potential Deal

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is closely monitoring a proposed merger announced this week between Allegiant Air and Sun Country Airlines. The Teamsters represent over 3,000 workers across both companies, including pilots, aircraft maintenance technicians and related employees, and dispatchers at Allegiant Air, as well as flight attendants and fleet service workers at Sun Country.

"Any merger of this size deserves careful scrutiny, especially when workers' livelihoods are on the line," said Dave Saucedo, Director of the Teamsters Airline Division. "There are unanswered questions that need to be addressed as this process unfolds, and the Teamsters will be actively monitoring every step. Our members can count on us to be present, engaged, and fighting for their interests."

The proposed merger remains subject to approval by the federal government. Both Allegiant and the Sun Country pilots are currently in negotiations with their respective companies to secure improvements to existing labor contracts.

"The Teamsters and our local unions look forward to working collaboratively with fellow unions at Allegiant and Sun Country to ensure that employees share in any benefits of a merger," said Greg Unterseher, Above-the-Wing Director of the Teamsters Airline Division. "At the end of the day, any merger must deliver real gains for workers in the form of improved wages, job security, and working conditions for our members at both carriers."

Sun Country pilots are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA), dispatchers are represented by the Transport Workers Union of America (TWU), and aircraft maintenance technicians are represented by an independent organization. Allegiant flight attendants are represented by the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA-CWA).

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

