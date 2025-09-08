TEAMSTERS TO RALLY FOR A FAIR CONTRACT AT PERRIGO IN NEW YORK

News provided by

Teamsters Local 210

Sep 08, 2025, 18:38 ET

Union Members, Elected Officials Demand Employer Bargain in Good Faith

BRONX, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo workers, represented by Teamsters Local 210, will rally on Tuesday, Sept. 9 alongside Congressman Ritchie Torres, New York City Councilmember Oswald Feliz, and community members to demand a fair contract. Since Tuesday, Sept. 2, hundreds of Teamsters have been on strike at the Perrigo Company's Bronx manufacturing facilities after the employer attempted to eliminate workers' overtime protections and stop contributing to their retirement plan.

The rally comes ahead of negotiations with the employer on Wednesday, Sept. 10 and on the heels of an announcement from Perrigo that they intend to hire replacement workers.

WHO:

Perrigo Teamsters

Members and leaders from Local 210

Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY-15)

New York City Councilmember Oswald Feliz



WHEN:

Tuesday, Sept. 9

9 – 10 a.m.



WHERE:

Perrigo

1700 Bathgate Avenue

Bronx, NY 10457

Contact:  
Bernadette Kelly, (917) 754-5918
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 210

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

PERRIGO TEAMSTERS IN NEW YORK LAUNCH STRIKE

PERRIGO TEAMSTERS IN NEW YORK LAUNCH STRIKE

Members of Teamsters Local 210 are on strike at Perrigo Company's Bronx manufacturing facilities after the employer attempted to eliminate workers'...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Labor & Union

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics