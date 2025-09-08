TEAMSTERS TO RALLY FOR A FAIR CONTRACT AT PERRIGO IN NEW YORK

News provided byTeamsters Local 210
Sep 08, 2025, 18:38 ET
Union Members, Elected Officials Demand Employer Bargain in Good Faith
BRONX, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo workers, represented by Teamsters Local 210, will rally on Tuesday, Sept. 9 alongside Congressman Ritchie Torres, New York City Councilmember Oswald Feliz, and community members to demand a fair contract. Since Tuesday, Sept. 2, hundreds of Teamsters have been on strike at the Perrigo Company's Bronx manufacturing facilities after the employer attempted to eliminate workers' overtime protections and stop contributing to their retirement plan.
The rally comes ahead of negotiations with the employer on Wednesday, Sept. 10 and on the heels of an announcement from Perrigo that they intend to hire replacement workers.
|
WHO:
|
Perrigo Teamsters
|
Members and leaders from Local 210
|
Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY-15)
|
New York City Councilmember Oswald Feliz
|
WHEN:
|
Tuesday, Sept. 9
|
9 – 10 a.m.
|
WHERE:
|
Perrigo
|
1700 Bathgate Avenue
|
Bronx, NY 10457
Contact:
Bernadette Kelly, (917) 754-5918
[email protected]
SOURCE Teamsters Local 210
