TEAMSTERS TRIUMPHANT IN STRIKE AGAINST US FOODS

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

29 Jan, 2024, 15:53 ET

US Foods Workers Defeat Broadline Food Distributor, Secure Strong Contract

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following nearly three weeks on the picket line, the Teamsters' strike against US Foods is over. After immense pressure and picket-line extensions from workers nationwide, Teamsters Local 705 has secured a strong new contract for US Foods drivers in Bensenville, Ill.

The new three-year agreement includes significant wage increases and improvements to health care, pension, and safety for more than 130 drivers at the company.

"US Foods saw what they were up against and caved," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Any company mistreating workers will face the full force of this union. Our momentum is unstoppable. We will always do whatever it takes to safeguard our members and strike any company that attempts to undermine their rights. US Foods will now think twice next time they want to play games in negotiations with the Teamsters."

Drivers represented by Local 705 went on an unfair labor practices (ULP) strike on Jan. 8 at the US Foods distribution center in Bensenville after weeks of contentious contract negotiations. Local 705's contract with US Foods expired on Dec. 29.

Throughout the strike, Teamsters stood strong to hold the line in Bensenville and workers nationwide stood in solidarity by honoring picket lines. The Teamsters represent approximately 5,500 US Foods workers nationwide.  

"After three intense weeks, braving subzero temperatures, snowstorms, and the biting cold of the picket lines, I am happy to announce we have secured a tentative agreement that acknowledges our valor, our strength, and our unity," said Juan C. Campos, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 705 and International Vice President At-Large. "This triumph sends a strong message to large corporations: profits should not be made at the expense of the hardworking people who are the backbone of their success."

"With this strike, the Teamsters have struck a blow that will resonate throughout Corporate America," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division and Teamsters Central Region International Vice President. "US Foods Teamsters held the line until they secured the contract they deserved. Workers in the foodservice and grocery industry are organizing with the Teamsters like never before to hold greedy employers accountable."

