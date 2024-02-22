TEAMSTERS UNANIMOUSLY AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT REPUBLIC SERVICES

Local 364 Members Join Growing Number of Teamsters at Republic Services Demanding Fair Contracts and an End to Unfair Labor Practices

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 364 in Culver, Indiana, have unanimously authorized a strike at Republic Services. The strike authorization is a direct result of the company's refusal to bargain in good faith and its blatant disregard for federal labor laws.

"Unfortunately, the company left us with little choice but to authorize a strike," said Kerry Winter, a driver at Republic Services and a member of Local 364. "All we are asking is for a fair contract, but management has dragged their feet and shown little interest in meaningfully bargaining with us. If the company continues to stall negotiations, we are prepared to exercise our rights and fight for a fair contract."

Over the years, Republic Services has built a troubling track record of unfair labor practices, flagrant legal infractions, and a callous disregard for the welfare of its workforce. A strike at Republic would not be the first time the company has forced hardworking Teamsters onto the picket lines.

"We've been attempting to negotiate with Republic for months, but the company has shown a complete unwillingness to negotiate in good faith," said Robert Warnock, President of Local 364. "If the company refuses to get serious at the bargaining table, they will leave our members with no choice but to hit the picket lines."

Local 364 members join other Teamsters at Republic Services who have overwhelmingly authorized strikes in the past few weeks. Strike authorization votes have been conducted by Locals 104, 364, and 731.

"This company needs to realize they are playing with fire," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "Nationwide, our members at Republic Services are ready to fight. If this greedy corporation persists in prioritizing its shareholders over its employees, refuses to bargain in good faith, and continues to ignore federal labor laws, we'll be taking to the streets sooner rather than later."

Across the country, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 7,000 workers at Republic Services. Over the past several years, corporate greed and Republic Services' refusal to respect workers' collective bargaining rights have disrupted hundreds of thousands of people's trash collection and put communities at risk.

