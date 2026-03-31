TEAMSTERS UNION FORCES AMAZON TO HONOR RIGHT TO STRIKE

New Standard Protects Workers at All 1,300 Amazon Facilities Nationwide

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark settlement, Amazon has conceded it will no longer retaliate against workers who exercise their right to strike, following relentless pressure from the Teamsters Union in sessions mediated by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

"When workers organize together as Teamsters, we have the power to go toe-to-toe with the biggest corporations in the world — and to win," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division. "Amazon Teamsters dragged the world's largest retailer to the table kicking and screaming to try to fix the problems the company created for union members. The National Labor Relations Board now needs to stop dragging its feet and ratify this agreement immediately. The Teamsters will keep building worker power at Amazon nationwide and win the contracts that these workers deserve."

Historically, Amazon deducted Unpaid Time (UPT) from those who strike in direct retaliation against workers exercising their rights. In December 2024, Amazon Teamsters picketed more than 200 of the multitrillion-dollar company's facilities in over 20 states. Last year, the NLRB ruled that Amazon had illegally taken striking workers' UPT, which exists as a bank of hours that Amazon workers can use for unscheduled leave and emergencies. The company effectively uses UPT as an attendance policy, and Amazon may terminate workers when they run out of it.

Amazon's settlement with the Teamsters will now restore the illegally deducted time to affected workers and ensure all Amazon workers can strike in the future without losing their UPT. The settlement will cover all of Amazon's 1,300 facilities nationwide, and Amazon is required to post a notice to workers informing them of their rights.

"As Amazon Teamsters, we are the only ones who have ever successfully forced this company to respect the right to strike," said Robert Moore, a warehouse worker at DCK6 in San Francisco. "Amazon workers everywhere should know that thanks to this settlement, they too can become Teamsters without losing their Unpaid Time. It's time to get organizing and secure even stronger rights on the job."

Amazon Teamsters have been fighting the company's retaliation at all levels. Workers have been organizing warehouses, circulating petitions, and marching against management, all while pursuing the union's legal case and rallying support from elected officials.

Nearly 10,000 Amazon workers have organized with the Teamsters over the last two years. In unionized facilities, Amazon Teamsters have forced the company to raise wages, invest in safety, and overturn unfair terminations. Now that the union has pushed Amazon to remove this retaliatory policy, workers are ready to escalate Teamsters organizing efforts.

"Every year, more Amazon workers join the Teamsters. Each organizing victory builds more power," said Kyle Middleton, a warehouse worker at JFK8 in New York. "To any of my co-workers who may have been on the fence, now is the time to join this movement. We are winning — and we will continue to force Amazon to respect its workforce in every possible way."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters