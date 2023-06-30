TEAMSTERS: UPS PLEADS TO KEEP BARGAINING WITH MORE MONEY, TEAMSTERS DEMAND MORE PROGRESS

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

30 Jun, 2023, 15:24 ET

O'Brien, Teamsters Negotiating Committee to Hold Press Conference July 1

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UPS — under extraordinary pressure from the Teamsters to deliver a strong contract — gave the union a revised counterproposal with significant movement on wages and other economic language. The company pleaded for the opportunity to continue negotiating, pledging across the table to reach a deal no later than July 5 for 340,000 Teamster package delivery drivers and warehouse logistics workers nationwide.

"UPS Teamsters have strategically navigated this process for maximum leverage against this multibillion-dollar corporation. At every step, we are forcing them to do what they don't want to do, which is give our members more money and better protections at work," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "We have repeatedly told UPS that a new contract must be in place by August 1. The Teamsters will not work one minute beyond the expiration of our current agreement. UPS did not want to make progress on economics, but they conceded today that they will reach a deal by July 5 because they have no choice."

"UPS came back with real movement, but it isn't enough. After they left the room, our national committee had a long dialogue and the universal consensus was to continue our leverage campaign. One of two things is going to happen next — UPS will come to terms on a deal we can confidently recommend to our members or UPS will fail and the company will put itself on the street," said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. "Thousands of UPS Teamsters are practice picketing right now across the country, showing UPS how serious we are about getting the best contract in our history."

O'Brien, Zuckerman, and the full UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee will hold a press conference outside Teamsters headquarters on Saturday, July 1, to provide an up-to-the minute progress report of UPS's actions at the bargaining table.

The Teamsters are fighting to win a strong agreement at UPS that guarantees better pay for all workers, eliminates a two-tier wage system, increases full-time jobs, resolves safety and health concerns, and provides stronger protections against managerial harassment.

"We break our backs working for this company. UPS needs to recognize our sacrifices not just with empty words, calling us 'essential workers,' but by putting the pay, benefits, and protections we deserve into a contract," said Cesar Castro, a part-time UPS Teamster with Local 396 in Los Angeles and a member of the Teamsters National Negotiating Committee. "Every UPS Teamster expects this by July 5 or we will be ready to strike."

UPS recorded $100 billion in revenue and over $13 billion in profits last year alone.

WHAT:

UPS Teamsters Press Conference


WHO:

Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President

Fred Zuckerman, Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer

The UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee


WHEN:

Saturday, July 1, 12:00 p.m. EDT


WHERE:

International Brotherhood of Teamsters Headquarters

25 Louisiana Ave., NW,

Washington, D.C. 20001

The event will be livestreamed: https://ibt.io/July1UPSLive

**To RSVP for Saturday's press conference, please email Kara Deniz at
[email protected]**

Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
 [email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS PICKET BAY AREA WAREHOUSE IN EXPANDING AMAZON STRIKE

TEAMSTERS BLAST YELLOW CORP.'S BASELESS LAWSUIT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.