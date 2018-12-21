Teamsters Urge Congress, President To End Budget Impasse, Prevent Catastrophic Impact On Workers

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters calls on Congress and the President to end the current budget impasse that could result in the partial closure of the federal government.

The Teamsters Union represents thousands of hardworking members who are either federal employees or federal government contractors. Many of these members will be forced to either work without pay or face furlough or layoff during a government closure. The impact on these members and their families, as well as all federal employees impacted by a shutdown, would be catastrophic at any time – but especially during this holiday season.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact: Bret Caldwell

bcaldwell@teamster.org

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

