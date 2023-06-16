TEAMSTERS VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT TFORCE FREIGHT

91 Percent of Members Approve Strike, National Agreement Expires July 31 

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at TForce Freight have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike. This strong mandate reflects the strength and unity of the members' fight for a strong national contract. The Teamsters represent more than 7,000 workers at TForce nationwide.

"Teamsters at TForce Freight know what it takes to win at the table. They have spoken loud and clear that they are ready to take on this company if they don't get the best agreement possible," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Our members are the backbone of this company and essential to keeping the nation's supply chain moving. They deserve to be rewarded with a contract that reflects their value." 

The Teamsters' commitment to raising the bar for all workers in the freight industry has been a top priority for the union's new leadership. On June 15, Teamster local union leaders endorsed a new tentative agreement at ABF Freight for more than 8,500 members. The national contract at TForce Freight expires July 31.

"The resounding vote in favor of strike authorization serves as a clear message that our members will not accept anything less than a strong, comprehensive agreement that raises standards and improves working conditions," said Kris Taylor, Co-Chair of the Teamsters National Freight Industry Negotiating Committee (TNFINC) at TForce Freight. "This is a critical vote that will give us more bargaining power as we enter the final phase of negotiations." 

TForce Teamsters from across the country serve on the national negotiating committee. TNFINC will resume negotiations on June 26 in Dallas.

