TEAMSTERS WIN, STRIKE ENDS AT GRAYBAR

St. Louis Warehouse Workers Make Major Gains After Two Weeks on the Picket Line

ST. LOUIS, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 15 days on the picket line, Teamsters have won a strong new agreement to end their strike against Graybar. Yesterday, Local 688 members ratified a new four-year contract and achieved significant improvements across the board.

Teamsters secured an impressive 18 percent hourly wage increase over the duration of the four-year contract as well increases in lead and second shift differential pay. To acknowledge the workers' dedication and sacrifice, Local 688 members will also receive a $1,500 ratification bonus.

In addition to the wage improvements, the agreement also ensures Graybar adheres to stringent workplace safety commitments.

"We fought hard and stood strong to get this contract," said Eric Thomas, a Local 688 member at Graybar. "We want to thank everyone who stood with us in this fight. Without the support of our families and the St. Louis community, this fight would have been a lot harder."

During the strike, workers gained the support of community allies and elected officials, including a visit to the picket line from Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

The 42 warehouse workers and drivers were forced to strike on Feb. 26 after a subpar contract offer by the company. Just hours later, the electrical and industrial communications distributor locked them out and stripped them of their health care.

"This was a tough but noble fight. From the very start, these workers knew they were standing up for what was right. The successful of this contract underscore the strength and unity of Teamsters to win a better workplace," said Chris Tongay, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 688. "The gains made in this agreement would not have been possible without the resolve of our members and their commitment to fighting for what they deserve."

