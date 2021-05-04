TeamViewer Partners with Cyberprotection Leader Malwarebytes

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer , a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions and workplace digitalization technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyberprotection for people and organizations. As a result of the partnership, Malwarebytes' world-renowned solutions for advanced endpoint protection, as well as endpoint detection and response (EDR), will be embedded in TeamViewer Remote Management to offer customers cutting-edge cyber resilience and threat defense capabilities. The Malwarebytes integration will complement TeamViewer's one-stop-shop remote management platform to centrally manage, monitor, track, patch and protect endpoints of any kind.

"The cyberthreat landscape is rapidly evolving and legacy signature-based offerings are no longer sufficient to defend against omnipresent cyber-attacks" says Frank Ziarno, Director of Product Management at TeamViewer. "With Malwarebytes' anomaly detection machine-learning products for protection, detection, prevention, and remediation, we offer our customers enterprise-class technology to ensure the best possible cyberprotection in any setting."

"Remote access and control solutions are critical for managing dispersed workforces at scale, which is more important today than ever before – particularly when it comes to cybersecurity," says Mark Strassman, Chief Product Officer at Malwarebytes. "We are excited about this strategic partnership which offers TeamViewer Remote Management customers highly effective and intuitive cyberprotection with the most modern and flexible solutions on the market."

The cloud-managed Malwarebytes products leverage machine-learning to protect endpoints in real-time against known and unknown malware including Zero-Day exploits. Unlike legacy signature-based detection and containment of infections, Malwarebytes anomaly detection stays one step ahead of malicious software by continuously analyzing endpoint activity to proactively identify and aggressively mitigate new forms of cyberthreats. With the growing capabilities of ransomware to spread rapidly in networks leading to potentially severe loss of control and data, Malwarebytes capabilities, such as an instantaneous endpoint isolation and Windows ransomware rollback, are an essential component of full-service EDR solutions for any critical data infrastructure. The Malwarebytes products also provide robust defense against brute-force-attacks targeting Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) connetions, as well as web protections to guard users from malicious software and other cyberthreats while browsing the internet.

About TeamViewer Remote Management

TeamViewer Remote Management is a central IT-management solution that proactively keep a company's IT-infrastructure healthy, stable and secure. Essential features include active management, monitoring and tracking of all remote devices and network devices as well as the central deployment of software and patches for all managed devices to improve performance and increase overall IT-security and efficiency. Additionally, TeamViewer Remote Management offers an endpoint protection solution that leverages machine-learning to protect against malware and zero-day exploits, an automated backup functionality and the ability to monitor website uptime, page load speeds and transactions.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, that mission has expanded to provide cyberprotection for every one. Malwarebytes provides consumers and organizations with device protection, privacy, and prevention through effective, intuitive, and inclusive solutions in the home, on-the-go, at work, or on campus. A world-class team of threat researchers and security experts enable Malwarebytes to protect millions of customers and combat existing and never-before-seen threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning to catch new threats rapidly. With threat hunters and innovators across the world, the company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com/.

About TeamViewer

As a global technology company and leading provider of a connectivity platform, TeamViewer makes it possible to remotely access, control, manage, monitor and repair devices of all kinds - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. In addition to the high number of private users for whom the software is offered free of charge, TeamViewer has more than 580,000 paying customers and helps companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitize business-critical processes by seamlessly networking devices. Against the backdrop of global megatrends such as the rapid spread of internet-enabled devices, increasing process automation and new, location-independent forms of work, TeamViewer has set itself the goal of proactively shaping the digital transformation and continuously using new technologies such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things for product innovations. Since the company was founded in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed globally on more than 2.5 billion devices. The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,300 people worldwide. In 2020, TeamViewer recorded billed revenues (billings) of around 460 million euros. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as an MDAX company. Further information on the company can be found at http://www.teamviewer.com .

