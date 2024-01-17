TeamViewer Tensor Listed on Google Cloud Marketplace

News provided by

TeamViewer

17 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

GOPPINGEN, Germany, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced the inclusion of its flagship enterprise solution, TeamViewer Tensor, in the Google Cloud Marketplace, following a previous listing in the enterprise marketplaces of SAP and Microsoft.

Customers using Google Cloud Marketplace will now be able to benefit more easily from best-in-class remote support and management functionalities as well as a wide range of integrations and partners including Salesforce, ServiceDesk, Freshworks, Lansweeper, Malwarebytes and Ivanti Neurons, among others.

Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President Business Development at TeamViewer, said: "Listing TeamViewer Tensor in key marketplaces such as Google Cloud, Microsoft and SAP confirms our position as the global de facto standard for remote connectivity, even in the enterprise segment. IT managers and procurement teams can now even more easily benefit from our secure, scalable and industry-proven capabilities. This underscores our commitment to leading solutions in the digital workspace and demonstrates the trusted relationship we have with our partners."

TeamViewer Tensor is a cloud-based enterprise remote connectivity solution with a focus on security, scalability, and ease of integration. Key features include high-end security protocols, broad device support, scalable deployment options, robust compliance and auditability as well as designated role management and access control. Tensor addresses diverse business needs such as remote access and support for IT and embedded devices, remote work, and AR-enabled assistance, making it a versatile choice for today's enterprise.

For more information about TeamViewer Tensor, please visit TeamViewer Tensor.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 630,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Media Contact details:
TeamViewer:
Patrick Pickhan    
+49 (0) 7161 60692 0181    
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2042102/TeamViewer_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TeamViewer

Also from this source

TeamViewer to drive smart factory innovation with strategic investments in manufacturing analytics and IoT

TeamViewer to drive smart factory innovation with strategic investments in manufacturing analytics and IoT

TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced strategic investments in two...
TeamViewer Integrates Lansweeper Technology into its Remote Monitoring and Management Offering

TeamViewer Integrates Lansweeper Technology into its Remote Monitoring and Management Offering

TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced the integration of Lansweeper's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.