Teamwork Commerce and Dyehard Fan Supply team up for the 2021 NBA season

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we know, the sports industry looks different for everyone this year. Aside from new protocols and safety procedures, the Phoenix Suns retail operation is bringing in new management with Dyehard Fan Supply who are collaborating with Teamwork Commerce to power their in-store technology.

Dyehard develops and operates private label, omnichannel retail experiences that reinforce their partners' brands in order to build meaningful, long-term relationships with their fans. This includes in-venue event merchandising solutions, brick-and-mortar fan shops and online stores.

Although the Phoenix Suns have used Teamwork's point-of-sale solution for the past few years, Dyehard has taken advantage of additional Teamwork features, taking their omnichannel capabilities to a new level. One such feature is the integrated mobile wallet application used to make cashless purchases stadium-wide, keep a full purchase history and reward fans with a custom loyalty program. They are also teaming up with Braintree and PayPal to be one of the first stadiums in the nation to have the new Braintree In-Store payment device allowing for all digital payment types. These are just a few of the many essential pieces in creating a seamless game-day experience since Phoenix Suns Arena has gone "cashless" to better protect staff and fans and cut down on wait times.

"After seeing how successful the Teamwork solution was for the Suns in the past, it was a no brainer to keep them as the point-of-sale and focus on enhancing capabilities," said Scott Killian, CEO of Dyehard Fan Supply. "With the additional features and our now complete solution ecosystem, Phoenix Suns Arena is first class in terms of our technology and overall fan experience."

This forward-thinking technology is just beginning for the Suns and Dyehard Fan Supply partnership as they plan to further leverage Teamwork Commerce on future projects to create easier shopping experiences while keeping fans in the action.

Teamwork Commerce is a cloud-based, mobile retail technology solution focused on creating a platform that is tailored to the retailer's needs. Partnered directly with Apple, Teamwork Commerce is constantly evolving to bring retail to the customer; whether that's online or offline. The suite of functionality provides true unified commerce, with natively integrated mobile point-of-sale and cloud-based order management at its core. Top retailers in the world use Teamwork Commerce to create a customer centric omnichannel experience, boost sales, and achieve frictionless commerce.

To learn more, visit www.teamworkcommerce.com .

To learn more about Dyehard Fan Supply, visit https://dyehardfansupply.com

