Teamwork Commerce and Hubtiger Partner to Unlock Repair Opportunities for Retailers

Delivering a seamless, end-to-end journey from job creation to checkout

TAMPA, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamwork Commerce, a leading provider of unified commerce solutions, today announced its integration with Hubtiger, a platform purpose-built for rental and repair workflows. Together, the two companies are enabling retailers to expand into repair services while maintaining a seamless experience for both staff and customers.

To support retailers interested in offering repair options and diversifying revenue streams, Hubtiger and Teamwork Commerce have joined forces to deliver a fully connected operational flow. Retailers can now manage repair services within a single, synchronized ecosystem.

Retailers can now run repair services in one seamless flow, without the friction, gaps, or manual work. Post this

With the integration, repair jobs are scheduled within Hubtiger, while customer data and inventory are synced from Teamwork Commerce. As each job progresses, Hubtiger automatically keeps customers informed at every stage, eliminating the need for manual updates.

When the job is complete, Hubtiger syncs the service directly to Teamwork Commerce POS, where pricing and transactions are processed seamlessly at checkout. This ensures a consistent experience from job creation through to payment, without disconnected systems or duplicate data entry.

"Whether retailers already offer repair services or are looking for new ways to drive revenue without adding complexity, this integration makes it easy to introduce and scale these services while keeping operations streamlined," said Amber Hovious, VP of Partnerships at Teamwork Commerce.

"Retailers shouldn't have to rely on disconnected tools to run repair services," said Stuart Blyth, CEO, Hubtiger. "By connecting Hubtiger with Teamwork Commerce, we're removing manual work and giving teams full visibility into every job from start to finish."

By connecting inventory, pricing, customer data, and job status across both platforms, retailers gain real-time visibility into their operations. Teams can track the repair process, reduce errors, and ensure nothing falls through the cracks, while customers stay informed throughout the entire process.

Retailers can now run repair services in one seamless flow, without the friction, gaps, or manual work that typically slow operations down.

About Teamwork Commerce

Fuel your retail growth with Teamwork Commerce, a powerful, unified commerce solution built for frictionless commerce. Our platform uniquely integrates enterprise POS, OMS, CRM, AI, and a complete RFID solution. With real-time data, global compliance, and flexible integrations, Teamwork Commerce equips brands to elevate operational efficiency and lead in a rapidly evolving market. We are the chosen partner for innovative global brands including UNIQLO, Acne Studios, Asics, Lucchese, Crocs, and The Row. Visit www.teamworkcommerce.com to learn more and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Hubtiger

Hubtiger powers brick-and-mortar repair and rental businesses with software built around the way their shops operate. It helps shops manage jobs, track items, coordinate staff, and keep customers informed throughout the service or rental process. Hubtiger supports both workshop and rental workflows for single-location stores and multi-site operations. Founded in 2018, Hubtiger's mission is to help service businesses streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive repeat business. We aim to give every repair and rental shop the same tools and capabilities as those of the best-run businesses in their industry. Visit www.hubtiger.com to learn more.

SOURCE Teamwork Commerce