Teamwork Commerce Delivers Frictionless Omnichannel & POS Capability to Innovasport

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamwork Commerce, a leader in technological solutions for retail, has today announced its collaboration with leading sporting goods retailer, Innovasport. Having gone live with its Point of Sale (POS) solution in over 250 Innovasport locations across Mexico, Teamwork Commerce has successfully deployed over 2,000 POS terminals within the retailer's stores.

Innovasport is recognized for its constant innovation, quality and the unique experience it offers its customers. With Teamwork Commerce's POS terminals integrating with the Innovasport online store, the retailer can now offer a range of omnichannel capabilities to its customers, including Buy Online Pickup In-Store (BOPIS) and Ship to Store with same-day delivery. Innovasport can now deliver a frictionless shopping experience between online and in-store interactions.

Features within Teamwork Commerce's Point of Sale solution include: user management - with roles and permissions included; loyalty integration, virtual gift cards, real-time inventory connectivity across all channels, and an Employee Benefit Program, offering exclusive discounts for Innovasport's internal staff.

Further to POS deployment, the partnership between Teamwork Commerce and Innovasport has also started additional initiatives for the retailer. This includes Item Personalization and Referenced Payments systems, respectively. With these features integrated, customers will be able to start their purchases online, add products to a wishlist and complete the purchase in any physical store of their choice.

Sergio Borrego, CTO of Innovasport, said: "This collaboration not only improved our operations, but also strengthened our connection with customers by providing a unified experience in physical and online stores. Payment flexibility, platform stability and customer service have been optimized thanks to this collaboration.

"We are excited by the benefits in the store management, and the ease of adding new functions according to our needs. In conclusion, this collaboration was key to offering a quality service and a satisfactory experience for our customers."

Ricardo Castañon, Director of Teamwork Commerce LATAM, said: "Technology plays such an important role in providing high-quality customer experiences in today's environment. Innovasport's determination to push the boundaries of retail innovation is allowing the business to deliver these experiences. Equipped with efficient Point of Sale and seamless omnichannel fulfillment capabilities, Innovasport is future-proofing its operations with evolving customer expectations in mind."

About Innovasport
Innovasport is a renowned chain of sports stores in Mexico that stands out by integrating sports into everyday life, promoting an active and healthy lifestyle through its wide range of products. Specialized in footwear, clothing and sports accessories from leading global brands, Innovasport is recognized by its constant innovation, its quality and the unique experience it offers its customers. https://www.innovasport.com/

About Teamwork Commerce
Teamwork Commerce is a flexible tech stack for retailers that includes POS, OMS, Clienteling, Inventory Control and Reporting. With Teamwork's omnichannel solution, retailers gain a deeper understanding of their customers to provide personalized experiences through invisible technology. Trusted by top retailers globally including, Moose Knuckles, Colorado Rockies, Asics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Catbird. www.teamworkcommerce.com

