TEC Announces Alliance with Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative

Alliance with Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative Extends TEC Products and Services

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Electric Cooperatives (TEC) leadership has announced a new sole source alliance with Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative (PHEC). Headquartered in Marshall, Texas, PHEC services over 2,580 square miles and 13,722 members across east Texas and Louisiana.

PHEC has been serving its members for eighty-four years with a service area that includes Harrison and Panola counties in Texas and Caddo and DeSoto parishes in Louisiana. Owned by the people it serves, PHEC believes in providing affordable electrical power to its members. "At PHEC we consider it a privilege and an honor to serve our members. The alliance with TEC helps us better navigate the supply chain allowing PHEC to continue offering the same reliable service we have for the past eighty-four years," said Austin Haynes, PHEC's General Manager.

"We are excited to work more closely with Panola Harrison Electric Cooperative," said Johnny Andrews, Chief Operating Officer of TEC Utility Supply & Services. "Their track record for providing quality, dependable service and electric power to users across Texas and Louisiana is well known. We are proud to support them in their mission to keep the lights on for their members."

Establishing alliances with co-ops around the state is a major priority for TEC. "This new sole source alliance is an exciting opportunity for both organizations. Offering total supply chain services gives TEC the ability to help cooperatives plan and manage their inventory as well as the uncertainty associated with long lead times and inventory challenges in today's world," said Johnny Andrews. "That's why TEC works so hard to expand our network of alliances."

About Texas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.: Serving members since 1941, Texas Electric Cooperatives represents the interests of the electric cooperatives serving more than three million people throughout the state. TEC provides products and services that help sustain public power businesses in the 21st century, and offers a full line of utility supplies and services through its Utility Supply & Services facility headquartered in Georgetown. For more information, visit www.texas-ec.org/about.

About Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative: Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative is an electric cooperative headquartered in Marshall, Texas. PHEC's service area includes 2,580 miles of power line and 20,648 active meters across east Texas and northwest Louisiana. Serving members for 84 years, PHEC's employees work tirelessly every day to provide their members with reliable, low-cost electric power. For more information, visit www.phec.us.

SOURCE Texas Electric Cooperatives