Tech Defenders is expanding its team and market presence, reflecting our ongoing growth and commitment to innovation. We are adding Taylor Ries as Enterprise Account Manager for Ohio

Taylor brings a strong background in client relationship management and technology solutions, with a focus on aligning IT strategies to business outcomes, reinforcing our dedication to meeting client needs effectively.

"We're excited to have Taylor join the team," said Jeff Richards, VP of Sales and Marketing for Tech Defenders. "The Ohio market represents a significant opportunity, and Taylor's ability to understand client needs and deliver practical, results-driven solutions will be a strong asset to our customers."

Tech Defenders continues to expand its enterprise presence by investing in talent and delivering comprehensive solutions across IT asset disposition (ITAD), IT asset management (ITAM), and lifecycle services, demonstrating our ongoing growth and stability.

"I'm excited to join Tech Defenders and support organizations across Ohio," said Taylor Ries. "There's a real opportunity to help companies gain better control over their IT assets while improving security and financial outcomes. I'm looking forward to building strong partnerships in the region."

For more information about Tech Defenders and its services, visit techdefenders.com.

About Tech Defenders

Tech Defenders is a leader in sustainable IT solutions and device lifecycle services, dedicated to helping organizations seamlessly manage, track, and retire their technology assets while upholding industry compliance and environmental responsibility.

For more information about Tech Defenders and its End-To-End IT Asset Management program, visit techdefenders.com.

SOURCE Tech Defenders