Tech Defenders Launches Asset Deployment & Redeployment ITAM Services Across Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Defenders , a Midwest-based leader in secure IT asset lifecycle services, today announced the launch of its new Asset Deployment and Redeployment IT Asset Management (ITAM) services, now available to organizations across Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.

This new service offering expands Tech Defenders' role beyond traditional IT asset disposition (ITAD), enabling enterprises, healthcare organizations, financial institutions, manufacturers, and public sector entities to manage devices from first deployment through redeployment, repair, and eventual retirement—all within a single, compliant lifecycle framework.

Tech Defenders' Asset Deployment and Redeployment services are designed to help organizations reduce downtime, extend device lifespan, improve inventory accuracy, and lower total cost of ownership. Services include device imaging and configuration, asset tagging, staging, logistics coordination, user-ready deployment, break/fix handling, secure redeployment, and full chain-of-custody tracking.

"As organizations face tighter budgets, labor constraints, and increasing security requirements, maximizing the value of every asset has become critical," said Jeff Richards, VP of Sales for Tech Defenders. "Our deployment and redeployment ITAM services allow customers to get more life, more visibility, and more control out of their technology investments—without compromising security or compliance."

The new ITAM services are built to align with industry best practices and regulatory requirements, including NIST 800-88 data handling standards and Tech Defenders' existing R2v3-certified operational framework, ensuring security, auditability, and environmental responsibility at every stage of the asset lifecycle.

With operational roots in Michigan and active service coverage throughout Indiana and Ohio, Tech Defenders brings localized logistics, responsive service teams, and flexible engagement models tailored to multi-site and distributed organizations.

This launch reflects Tech Defenders' broader strategy to deliver end-to-end IT asset lifecycle solutions—bridging deployment, management, redeployment, and retirement—while helping organizations extract maximum operational and financial value from their technology.

About Tech Defenders

Tech Defenders is a Midwest-based IT asset lifecycle services provider specializing in IT asset management (ITAM), secure deployment and redeployment, device recovery, and R2v3-certified IT asset disposition (ITAD). Serving organizations across regulated and enterprise environments, Tech Defenders helps clients reduce risk, lower costs, and extend the value of their technology assets.

For more information, visit www.techdefenders.com.

