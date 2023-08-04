Tech employment increases in still tight labor market, CompTIA analysis finds

News provided by

CompTIA

04 Aug, 2023, 13:54 ET

3 of 4 tracking measures are positive as tech occupation unemployment dips to 1.8%

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tracking measures covering tech industry employment, tech occupation employment and the tech unemployment rate recorded positive gains for the month, according to analysis by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

Continue Reading

Tech sector companies increased their staffing by 5,432 employees in July, CompTIA's analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics #JobsReport data reveals. New hiring in IT and custom software services and systems design; and PC, semiconductor and components manufacturing led the way.

Tech occupations among employers across all industry sectors of the economy increased by 65,000, reversing the negative growth of the previous month. [1]

The tech occupation unemployment rate fell to 1.8%, the lowest rate since January 2023.

"Given the pace of tech hiring, it remains a fairly tight market for tech talent," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer, CompTIA. "It continues to be an environment where employers must supplement recruiting efforts with proactive talent development strategies."

Employers eased back on job postings for tech occupations, which totaled approximately 204,400 for the month.[2] Positions for software developers and engineers, IT project managers, data analysts, IT support specialists and emerging technologies saw the strongest demand.  Positions in emerging technologies or requiring emerging tech skills accounted for about 23% of all tech job postings in July. Within the emerging tech category, 35% of job postings referenced artificial intelligence work and skills.  

Among industries, the largest share of July tech job postings came from employers in the professional, scientific and technical services sector. Companies in administrative support, manufacturing and finance and insurance were also active in the search for tech talent.

While most metro markets saw a decline in tech job postings, several 'under the radar' regions experienced month-over-month growth, including St. Louis, Jacksonville, Sacramento and Las Vegas.

The "CompTIA Tech Jobs Report" is available at https://www.comptia.org/content/tech-jobs-report.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of people with training, education and certification. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/

Media Contact 
Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
[email protected]
630.678.8468

[1] Monthly occupation level data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics tends to experience higher levels of variance and volatility.

[2] Labor market data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and employer job posting data from Lightcast may be subject to backward revisions.

SOURCE CompTIA

Also from this source

Alex Spigel named CompTIA 2023 Member of the Year

CompTIA Member Communities, Advisory Councils select 11 organizations for financial support in annual philanthropic endeavor

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.