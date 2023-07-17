Tech Entrepreneur Kerry W. Kirby to Discuss Strategic Inflection Points Disrupting the Multifamily Industry in Live Webcast

NEW ORLEANS, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leader in delivering world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as keynote speaker in a live webcast. The webcast, Strategic Inflection Points: Responding to Disruptive Change in Uncertain Times, is scheduled to air July 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry and across major streaming channels worldwide.

Kerry W. Kirby, Entrepreneur, Technology Innovator, Philanthropist, Founder of 365 Connect

Strategic Inflection Points: Responding to Disruptive Change in Uncertain Times delivers a comprehensive overview of the challenges in the rapidly tightening rental housing market. The webcast delves into how businesses are leveraging technology to supplement their workforce and reduce costs to meet financial expectations. The segment also explores how the multifamily housing industry can utilize innovation teams to leverage knowledge in and outside their organizations.

"Rising interest rates, an uncertain labor market, and skyrocketing operating costs are impacting the multifamily housing operators like never before," Kirby explained. "In order to succeed in the current marketplace, property managers must implement a technology driven service approach to strengthen the capabilities of their workforce and stabilize return on investment ratios."

Joining Kirby is property management expert, Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry professional, and the author of SmartMatch Alliances. Oriente and Kirby have presented over 160 podcasts together, reaching over one-million listeners from around the world, and broadcasting across an array of podcast channels, such as Spotify, iHeart Radio, and Apple Podcast. With nearly 50 years of combined experience in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby deliver comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming, which has earned the duo an array of highly acclaimed global awards.

Oriente responded, "Kerry has his finger on the pulse of the latest innovations trending across the globe, and I am excited to join him in this discussion on the inflection points businesses are encountering in the market. As with all the material we produce, we strive to deliver relevant, straightforward information to our audience, so they can better prepare for the next wave of developments taking place."

"The world has changed dramatically, and its effects are felt across every business and industry imaginable," Kirby concluded. "Onsite teams are spread thin, rents are weakening, and many operators are struggling to meet debt service coverage. Given the immense size of the modern-day rental market, it is crucial that multifamily housing operators leverage next generation technologies to not only better serve their renters, but also reduce operating expenses."

The podcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com

Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to connect people with where they live, 365 Connect is built for renters, management teams, and today's changing world.

