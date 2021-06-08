Tech-focused ASPECT Management joins Integrity to expand insurtech offerings to agents

Founded in 2003, ASPECT Management provides extensive health, life and final expense insurance products to the senior market. Incorporating their background in healthcare information technology, Graham and Ava Miller grew ASPECT Management by emphasizing tech solutions to reach clients wherever they are, with the right products to fit their needs. During 2020, ASPECT Management placed more than $75 million in annual paid premium, serving 50,000 Americans nationwide.

"We've had close ties with Graham and Ava from the beginning, so adding them to the Integrity family now feels like a natural progression for their growth," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "By combining ASPECT Management's unique skills with Integrity's wealth of knowledge and resources, they can now share in our success as a partner. Their team understands how technology can help us reach consumers in more ways and places than ever before, which is a crucial part of our mission to innovate insurance. I couldn't be more thrilled to have Graham and Ava on board with the Integrity team."

Through the Integrity platform, ASPECT Management can optimize the insurance experience for customers by leveraging the specialized offerings of other Integrity strategic partners. These partners include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions' third-party administrator, as well as Connexion Point, SeniorCare Benefits and Unified Health leading call centers.

"Finding a partner who values technology was crucial for us and there is no question that Integrity is leading the industry," said Graham Miller, President of ASPECT Management. "Partnering with Integrity means we have an incredible range of resources to do an even better job of what we've been doing for clients for years. We can go to market much faster and be more productive by utilizing the expertise of Integrity's insurtech specialties. Together, we can make it even easier for Americans to get the insurance they need — I can't wait to dive in."

The Integrity platform adds best-in-class technology to ASPECT Marketing agents' toolkits while supporting its staff of back-office functions. Systems offered to partners include proprietary quoting and enrollment technology and product development, in addition to a world-class advertising and marketing firm. Centralized business functions available to all Integrity partners include accounting, human resources, IT and legal counsel, as well as research and development.

"Integrity has created the cutting-edge solutions that are pushing the senior market forward," said Ava Miller, Vice President of ASPECT Management. "Technology is playing a bigger role than ever for our agents — to have quoting platforms across multiple product lines at their fingertips provides immense growth opportunities. Integrity's centralized back-office functions create space to keep our focus on our business goals. Ultimately, this partnership means we can deliver much more personalized solutions to the client, which is incredibly exciting."

In addition, ASPECT Management can now offer its employees meaningful company ownership through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan.

"Our business is really about people helping people — from our customers to our agents and our staff," continued Graham Miller. "Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan is another way we can offer our employees the appreciation we know they deserve."

To learn more about ASPECT Management's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/ASPECTManagement.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 370,000 independent agents who service more than eight million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new premium sales. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About ASPECT Management

ASPECT Management, headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, was founded in 2003 by Ava and Graham Miller. Their company mission is to provide independent agents with best-of-breed products for the senior insurance market with unparalleled agent support and a rewards system that recognizes total sales and loyalty. ASPECT Management's agents service over 50,000 clients, providing expertise in Medicare products, final expense, life insurance and indemnity plans. For more information, visit www.aspect-mgmt.com.

