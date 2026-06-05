Tech hiring lifts national job growth, demonstrates rising demand for tech talent, CompTIA finds

Major tech employment metrics show positive results in May

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- US employers expanded their technology workforces amid ongoing demand for tech talent, according to analysis by CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral IT training and certifications.

Tech occupation employment, which includes technology professionals working in all industry sectors, increased by 69,000 workers in May, CompTIA's analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) #JobsReport data shows.1 An estimated 5.9 million people work in tech occupations across the country

Nearly 587,000 active job postings for technology occupations were listed by US employers last month. Post this

The unemployment rate for tech occupations is 3.1%, a drop from April's 3.5% rate.

Tech industry employment increased by about 6,700 jobs in May.2 Job growth was led by new hiring in two categories – cloud infrastructure, data processing and hosting, and IT and custom software services and systems design.

"More than ever, business success relies on technology," said Seth Robinson, vice president, industry research, CompTIA. "Our research has shown a desire to build capability in core operational functions, which then allows companies to build advanced practices in AI, data and cybersecurity."

Nearly 587,000 active job postings for technology occupations were listed by employers last month.3 The total included almost 269,000 newly added job postings in May, an increase of about 4,000 from April.

By volume of job postings, positions for software developers and engineers, systems engineers and architects, tech support specialists and cybersecurity engineers and analysts were among those in highest demand. Positions for web developers, search engine optimization specialists and telecommunications engineering specialists saw the biggest month-over-month jumps on a percentage basis.

Tech job postings were widely dispersed geographically, with the New York, Washington and Dallas metropolitan areas having the highest numbers of openings.

The "CompTIA Tech Jobs Report" is available at https://www.comptia.org/en-us/resources/research/tech-jobs-report/.

About CompTIA

CompTIA, Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral training and certification products in the information technology (IT) space. Over four million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to current and aspiring technology workers, business professionals, government and military personnel, career changers, students and others. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions, governments, training providers and workforce development organizations, CompTIA uses best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources to help job seekers reach their full potential and employers develop skilled technical talent. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

630-678-8468

1 Monthly occupation level data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics tends to experience higher levels of variance and volatility.

2 Labor market data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and employer job postings from Lightcast may be subject to backward revisions.

3 Active job postings include new postings added by employers in the latest month and open postings carried over from previous months.

SOURCE CompTIA