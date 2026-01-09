McCarthy brings deep expertise in digital transformation and financial leadership across iconic global subscription platforms to support Strava's next phase of growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2026 -- Strava, the app for active people with over 180 million users across more than 185 countries, today announced the board appointment of former finance executive and Silicon Valley veteran Barry McCarthy.

Tech Industry Visionary Barry McCarthy Joins Strava Board of Directors.

McCarthy is a seasoned technology executive with more than two decades of experience leading finance, strategy, and operations at global, category-defining subscription platforms. He previously served as chief financial officer of Netflix, where he helped guide the company through its 2002 initial public offering and supported its transition from DVD-by-mail to a leading digital entertainment platform.

McCarthy later served as chief financial officer of Spotify, where he played a central role in the company's historic direct listing and helped scale the business as it expanded globally. He has also held numerous public-company board roles, including audit committee chair positions, and has been an executive advisor to Technology Crossover Ventures.

"Barry brings an exceptional combination of financial discipline, strategic insight, and experience guiding iconic consumer platforms through moments of transformation," said Michael Martin, chief executive officer of Strava. "His perspective will be invaluable as we continue to grow Strava's global community, deepen our product innovation, and build a durable company for the long term."

McCarthy joins the board following a year of accelerated growth, during which Strava surpassed 180 million users, delivered a 76% year-over-year increase in product feature updates, and completed the acquisitions of Runna and The Breakaway. With that growth comes a disciplined focus on ensuring the board is composed of highly skilled, strategic leaders who can help guide Strava's long-term growth and stewardship of its global community.

"Strava has built the world's largest community of active people," said McCarthy. "Its strong growth with Gen Z, alongside deep engagement from longtime athletes, speaks to the durability of the product and the community behind it. Strava uniquely serves the world's most passionate competitors while also supporting everyday athletes across more than 50 sport types, and I'm excited to support the team as it continues to scale globally."

In addition to his experience at Netflix and Spotify, McCarthy previously served as chief financial officer of Music Choice and held leadership roles across management consulting, investment banking, and media and entertainment, including at Booz Allen Hamilton. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Art History and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

McCarthy currently serves on the board of directors of Spotify and Instacart and has previously served on the boards of Pandora, Eventbrite, and Chegg.

