Tech Labs Reviews Huntkey Curved Monitor - the M3281C

SHENZHEN, China, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Labs, one of the most popular IT-related testing websites in Central Asia, has recently released its review article of the Huntkey M3281C, which is a 31.5-inch curved monitor featuring a resolution of 1920 x 1080.

Tech Labs highly recommends it to those who would prefer a large monitor with standard Full HD resolution that doesn't heavily load the graphic subsystem of a computer. It is also a very good option for those who are looking for a monitor with high configuration but low cost. From the outside, it looks simple and at the same time nice: no frilly lines and other nonsense, which is often found in other models. Everything is strict, functional and to the point.

The strip at the bottom of the front panel is made of glossy plastic, and the entire back panel is made of matte, rough plastic. The white color not only looks advantageous in the interior, but also is very practical: neither fingerprints nor dust are visible on the white. In this respect, it is ideal for both the office and home.

It is equipped with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a comparatively high color gamut of 16.7M. It features a curvature of 1800R, which is one of the best curvature options on the market. It also features 3 types of inputs, including VGA, DVI and HDMI to ensure good compatibility with different PCs. In comparison to professional monitors, although it is disadvantageous in terms of refresh rate and response time, it is able to deliver vivid images to meet gaming and working needs.

Specifications Model M3281C Screen Size 31.5" Resolution 1920*1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display Type VA Static Contrast Ratio 3000:1 Brightness 250cd/㎡ NTSC 72% Response Time 8ms Refresh Rate 60Hz Color Support 16.7M Inputs VGA+DVI+HDMI Curvature 1800R VESA Mounting N/A Dimensions 718*496*219mm Net Weight 7.80kg Color White Viewing Angles 178 degrees / 178 degrees

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of Power Strips, Surge Protectors, PC Power Supplies, Industrial Power Supplies, Notebook Adapters and Chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

