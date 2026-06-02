Tech Mahindra and StackGen Announce Partnership to Power Agentic AI for Enterprise Cloud

As part of this alliance, StackGen's Aiden, an Agentic AI Operations Platform for Infrastructure, SRE and Observability, will be fully integrated into Tech Mahindra's cloud delivery practice, giving enterprise clients a faster, governance-first path to AI adoption.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StackGen, a pioneer in autonomous operations management for Cloud Infrastructure, and Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, today announced a partnership to deliver StackGen's Autonomous Operations Platform through Tech Mahindra's global cloud delivery practice. The partnership gives Tech Mahindra's enterprise customers access to a comprehensive suite of agentic AI capabilities spanning cloud infrastructure automation, AI-driven SRE, and managed observability, all with governance and compliance embedded by design.

Transforming Enterprise Cloud Operations

Enterprises today face an interconnected set of challenges across the post-code lifecycle: infrastructure teams bottlenecked by manual provisioning, SRE teams overwhelmed by alert noise and reactive incident management, and operations teams paying a heavy tax on self-managed observability tooling. At the same time, the acceleration of AI-driven development is amplifying demand at every layer, from innovation sandbox environments to production-grade reliability.

The StackGen–Tech Mahindra partnership addresses this end-to-end. By integrating StackGen's Autonomous Operations Platform into Tech Mahindra's cloud delivery playbook, enterprise clients gain AI-powered automation across infrastructure, pipelines, SRE, and observability — accelerating cloud transformation without disrupting existing CI/CD investments or DevOps toolchains.

Tech Mahindra has been at the forefront of enabling large-scale enterprise transformation programs for global customers across industries, backed by strong consulting, integration, and managed services capabilities. With extensive experience in delivering complex cloud and platform modernization engagements, Tech Mahindra brings the scale, domain expertise, and global delivery strength required to operationalize next-generation AI-led enterprise ecosystems.

Sham Arora, Chief Technology Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "Enterprises today are looking to scale AI-led cloud transformation while maintaining governance, reliability, and operational agility across increasingly complex environments. However, fragmented operations and manual infrastructure processes continue to slow innovation. Through our partnership with StackGen, we are enabling enterprises to accelerate autonomous cloud operations with AI-powered automation, observability, and governance embedded seamlessly across the infrastructure lifecycle."

StackGen's Autonomous Operations Platform: Built for the Full Operations Lifecycle

StackGen's Autonomous Operations Platform provides four integrated Aiden modules designed to eliminate the manual toil that slows enterprise cloud teams after code is written. Unlike point solutions or generic large language models that generate output without context or guardrails, the platform delivers deterministic, policy-aware automation across the operations lifecycle — from infrastructure provisioning through incident response and observability.

Through the Tech Mahindra partnership, enterprise clients can now access the full platform through an experienced global systems integrator with deep cloud delivery capabilities, enabling rapid onboarding and production-ready deployment with governance validated at every layer.

Joint Solution Capabilities

The StackGen–Tech Mahindra partnership delivers across four critical areas of enterprise cloud operations:

Governed Infrastructure Automation: Aiden for Infrastructure eliminates infrastructure provisioning bottlenecks with deterministic IaC generation, Rego-based policy enforcement, and a governed self-service module catalog — integrated natively with Cursor, Claude, and AWS Kiro via MCP, and working seamlessly across AWS, Azure, and GCP without disrupting existing pipelines.

Aiden for Infrastructure eliminates infrastructure provisioning bottlenecks with deterministic IaC generation, Rego-based policy enforcement, and a governed self-service module catalog — integrated natively with Cursor, Claude, and AWS Kiro via MCP, and working seamlessly across AWS, Azure, and GCP without disrupting existing pipelines. AI-Powered SRE: Aiden for SRE detects anomalies 90% faster than manual monitoring, reduces alert noise by 90%, and cuts root cause identification time by 66% — with intelligent alert enrichment, SLO-driven incident prioritization, and human-in-the-loop remediation that keeps SREs focused on reliability rather than toil.

Aiden for SRE detects anomalies 90% faster than manual monitoring, reduces alert noise by 90%, and cuts root cause identification time by 66% — with intelligent alert enrichment, SLO-driven incident prioritization, and human-in-the-loop remediation that keeps SREs focused on reliability rather than toil. Unified Managed Observability: Aiden for Observability delivers fully managed, open-standards observability with AI-correlated logs, metrics, traces, and APM in a single platform — replacing fragmented self-hosted tooling with 60%+ cost savings versus commercial alternatives, 300+ pre-built integrations, and a 2–4-week migration path.

Aiden for Observability delivers fully managed, open-standards observability with AI-correlated logs, metrics, traces, and APM in a single platform — replacing fragmented self-hosted tooling with 60%+ cost savings versus commercial alternatives, 300+ pre-built integrations, and a 2–4-week migration path. Enterprise-Grade Integration and Governance: The complete platform works across multi-cloud environments with no disruption to existing DevOps toolchains, CI/CD pipelines, or developer workflows — with compliance, cost controls, and security governance embedded throughout the infrastructure lifecycle rather than bolted on after deployment.

See Appendix for detailed capability descriptions by module.

"The future of enterprise cloud delivery is intelligent, autonomous, and governed by design, and our partnership with Tech Mahindra is a powerful step in that direction. By embedding Aiden, our Autonomous Operations Platform for Infrastructure, into Tech Mahindra's delivery playbook, we're giving enterprise clients the confidence to adopt AI faster, with less risk and governance built into every layer from day one" said Sachin Aggarwal, CEO, StackGen

Market Impact

The partnership addresses four critical challenges that consistently slow enterprise cloud transformation programs:

Speed vs. Control: Rapid provisioning without sacrificing governance or security posture

Rapid provisioning without sacrificing governance or security posture SRE Productivity: Reducing the alert noise and operational toil that pull top engineers away from proactive reliability work

Reducing the alert noise and operational toil that pull top engineers away from proactive reliability work Cost Optimization: Embedding FinOps controls at infrastructure creation and replacing costly commercial observability platforms with open-standards alternatives

Embedding FinOps controls at infrastructure creation and replacing costly commercial observability platforms with open-standards alternatives Compliance Readiness: Automated policy enforcement ensuring audit-ready deployments across cloud platforms and operational practices

Tech Mahindra validated the Autonomous Operations Platform's ability to automate module hardening, streamline policy management, and deliver enterprise-grade cloud operations with governance embedded throughout the lifecycle.

Availability

StackGen's Autonomous Operations Platform is available to enterprise customers through Tech Mahindra's cloud delivery practice, effective immediately. Enterprises seeking to accelerate cloud transformation with governed, autonomous AI operations are encouraged to engage Tech Mahindra as their delivery partner for the joint solution.

Joint go-to-market programs, sales enablement, and customer success initiatives are planned for Q2 2026. Tech Mahindra delivery teams will complete enablement through StackGen's Center of Excellence integration program ahead of customer engagements.

To engage Tech Mahindra about the joint offering, visit www.techmahindra.com. For more information about StackGen, visit www.stackgen.com.

About StackGen

StackGen is a pioneer in autonomous operations management for everything after code, guiding enterprises on a journey from manual DevOps to AI-powered operations through its Autonomous Operations Platform. StackGen offers three integrated modules to support customers on their journey, including Aiden for Infrastructure (agentic infrastructure management), Aiden for SRE (AI SRE capabilities to mitigate and prevent incidents), and Aiden for Observability (managed open-source observability with AI analysis capabilities). Founded by infrastructure automation experts and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, StackGen serves leading companies across technology, financial services, manufacturing, and other industries, including Autodesk, Nielsen and SAP.

For more information, visit www.stackgen.com.

Media Contacts

StackGen, Inc.: John Jamie

Phone: 415 747 4446 Email: [email protected]

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 147,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:

Abhilasha Gupta, Global Head – Corporate Communications, Tech Mahindra

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

StackGen and the StackGen logo are trademarks of StackGen Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the partnership and its anticipated benefits. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. StackGen and Tech Mahindra undertake no obligation to update these statements.

APPENDIX: Joint Solution Capability Details

The following provides additional detail on the capabilities delivered through the StackGen–Tech Mahindra partnership.

Aiden for Infrastructure — Governed Self-Service Cloud Provisioning

Deterministic IaC generation with pre-hardened, policy-compliant Terraform modules

Rego-based policy enforcement ensuring security, compliance, and cost governance

Role-based module catalog enabling development teams to provision cloud resources safely

Elimination of manual infrastructure request bottlenecks through autonomous self-service

MCP integration with leading development environments including Cursor, Claude, and AWS Kiro

Natural language interface for infrastructure provisioning and day-2 operations

Multi-cloud support across AWS, Azure, and GCP with consistent governance

Seamless integration with existing CI/CD pipelines and DevOps toolchains

Multi-environment promotion workflows from sandbox to production with full governance

Cloud-to-code capabilities for modernizing legacy infrastructure deployments

Aiden for SRE — AI-Powered Site Reliability

Auto service discovery: maps infrastructure topology and dependency graphs from existing observability stack

Intelligent alert enrichment: correlates, deduplicates, and classifies 400+ daily alerts down to actionable signals — 90% reduction in alert noise

Actionable root cause analysis: traces incidents across service dependencies, cutting RCA from 90 minutes to under 30 minutes (66% faster)

Human-in-the-loop remediation: pre-approved runbook automation with full audit trail and human approval before every action

SLO tracking and error budgeting: prioritizes incidents by SLO impact and error budget burn rate, not just alert volume

90% faster issue detection: anomaly detection in under 5 minutes vs. 45–60 minutes for manual monitoring

75% reduction in operational overhead: auto-generates SLA and compliance reports, saving 10–15 engineering hours weekly

Aiden for Observability — Managed Open-Standards Observability

Unified observability: metrics, logs, traces, and APM in a single platform — stop assembling a puzzle from five tools during a P1

Pre-built monitoring: 100+ alert rules and Grafana dashboards ship out of the box; SREs refine SLOs instead of hand-rolling panels

AI-powered analysis: Aiden correlates signals across the stack, surfaces anomalies, and guides remediation in natural language

Drop-in migration: Prometheus remote-write, native PromQL, and importable Grafana dashboards — team skills carry over; 2–4 week migration

SLO management: define SLOs, track error budgets, and receive burn rate alerts — shift from reactive firefighting to proactive reliability

Customer-facing dashboards with OSS-native architecture — no proprietary query languages, no vendor lock-in

300+ integrations, 60%+ cost savings vs. commercial platforms, 2–5 FTEs reclaimed vs. DIY Prometheus/Grafana

Innovation Sandbox — Rapid AI and Cloud Experimentation Environments

Rapidly provisioned, isolated environments for AI innovation and cloud experimentation

Pre-configured with governance, security scans, and cost controls from day one

Multi-environment promotion workflows from sandbox to production with full governance

Enables Tech Mahindra clients to accelerate AI innovation programs without compromising enterprise security standards.

SOURCE StackGen