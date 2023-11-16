Tech Meets Taste: How SPX FLOW Process Solutions Elevate Holiday Cookies

News provided by

SPX FLOW, Inc.

16 Nov, 2023, 10:51 ET

Highlighting our Role in Cookie Production on National Cookie Day, December 4th

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Cookie Day approaches, SPX FLOW highlights a span of its portfolio solutions that support cookie production. From traditional food and beverage technologies to industrial mixers, each has a role to play in meeting demand for holiday cookie doughs, treats and biscuits. These food technologies are often hidden behind the scenes, helping mass cookie manufacturers supply hungry consumers worldwide, during the holiday season and all year long.

"We take pride in providing the technologies that empower producers to elevate their creations, ensuring each cookie is a delicious experience for consumers in communities everywhere," says Simon Phillips, SPX FLOW President of Nutrition and Health Solutions. "Our innovative product lineup takes center stage in cookie production by keeping operational sites running smoothly and at a quality level that limits machine error and downtime."

Highlights of SPX FLOW cookie solutions in practice:

See the brands in full detail here: https://www.spxflow.com/about/our-solutions/cookie-production

  • Industrial pumps incorporate key cookie ingredients like eggs, glycerol, and grapeseed oil into flexible cookie doughs and the precise dosing of lecithin, a natural preservative.

  • Nutrition & health solutions like heat exchangers create shortening and cookie fillings where our food pumps specialize in handling high viscosities, carrying everything from egg liquid to fats and oils into the mass batter. Valve varieties play a vital role in supporting the creation of caramel and fondant coatings for luscious cookies and biscuits.

  • SPX FLOW Mixing Solutions, the world's largest industrial mixing business, features solutions that handle everything from paper processing for festive dough packaging and ink to precise impeller designs that fold in iced chocolate toppings and best blend milk.

  • Reliable hydraulic technologies seamlessly transport the cookie production machines in and out of respective plants, making cookie production an efficient and systematic process.

Join us in celebrating the innovation behind your favorite holiday cookies.

Explore even more ways and places SPX FLOW process technologies are building and fueling communities around the world: https://www.spxflow.com/about/our-solutions.

About SPX FLOW, Inc. 
Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Media Contact:
Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer
Melissa.Buscher@spxflow.com

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

