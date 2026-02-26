Tech North Atlanta Debuts Awards Program to Spotlight Innovation and Growth

The inaugural Tech North Atlanta Awards will honor companies and leaders driving digital transformation and AI advancement across the north metro region

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech North Atlanta, the nonprofit organization that is activating and growing the tech and innovation ecosystem in North Atlanta, announced today its first-ever Tech North Atlanta Awards, presented by Improving. The event will take place on Wednesday, September 16, at TopGolf Alpharetta.

The Tech North Atlanta Awards will recognize the companies, leaders and teams driving meaningful innovation, transformation and economic growth throughout the region's thriving tech community. Proceeds from the event will support Tech North Atlanta's startup incubator, which currently serves dozens of emerging tech companies.

"With so many forward-thinking technology leaders and innovative companies of every size in the north metro community, we saw the opportunity to create a signature event that reflects the energy and momentum building here," said Karen Cashion, President and CEO of Tech North Atlanta. "The Tech North Atlanta Awards will celebrate the leaders and teams shaping our ecosystem and reinforce our commitment to fostering innovation and long-term growth in the region."

The 2026 award categories include:

Visionary CIO Award

This award honors a Chief Information Officer who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving technology strategy, operational excellence, and measurable business impact. The recipient has successfully aligned IT initiatives with organizational goals, fostered innovation, and built high-performing teams that enable growth and resilience.

Breakout Startup Award

This award recognizes an early-stage technology company that has demonstrated outstanding innovation, strong market traction, and significant growth potential. The honoree stands out for disruptive ideas, scalable execution, and meaningful impact within the North Atlanta tech ecosystem.

Trailblazing Digital Transformation Team Awards

Startup

This award celebrates a startup team that has leveraged digital technologies to rapidly scale, improve operations, or create new value for customers. The winning team demonstrates agility, creativity, and measurable outcomes despite limited resources.

Mid-market

This award recognizes a mid-sized organization's team that has successfully executed a digital transformation initiative resulting in measurable operational improvements, customer experience enhancements, or revenue growth. The team demonstrates strong execution, change management, and strategic alignment.

Enterprise

This award honors an enterprise-level team that has led a complex digital transformation initiative across multiple departments or business units. The winning team demonstrates strategic vision, cross-functional collaboration, and significant business impact at scale.

AI Product Innovation of the Year

This award recognizes a newly launched AI-driven product, platform, or solution by companies of any size that demonstrates originality, technical excellence, and practical business value. The honoree showcases responsible AI implementation and clear, measurable impact within the market.

AI Visionary Award

This award honors an individual or organization that has demonstrated sustained leadership, innovation, and influence in advancing artificial intelligence. The recipient has contributed meaningfully to AI strategy, ethical implementation, education, or transformative industry impact.

"We are proud to bring the community together to recognize the innovators and organizations elevating North Atlanta's tech landscape," added Rich Cannon, Vice Chairman, Tech North Atlanta. "This awards program marks the beginning of an enduring tradition that celebrates achievements at every stage, from emerging startups to enterprise leaders."

Award submissions will open in May. To learn more, visit technorthatlanta.org.

About Tech North Atlanta

Tech North Atlanta was born through the 2017 merger of the City of Alpharetta's Alpharetta Technology Commission, the first organization of its kind in Georgia, and the Greater Alpharetta Tech Network, founded by Karen Cashion. Tech North Atlanta is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization's mission is to activate and grow the technology and innovation ecosystem in the north metro region by enabling startups, mid-market and enterprise companies and talent to connect and collaborate, through programs, partnerships, and shared innovation infrastructure. Tech North Atlanta includes a strategic advisory board of North Atlanta's leading technology companies, hosts technology thought-leadership events for area tech executives, and runs a flourishing tech startup incubator.

MEDIA CONTACT

Davis Ledford

Trevelino/Keller

(404) 214-0722 Ext.113

[email protected]

SOURCE Tech North Atlanta