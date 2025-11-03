Tech Remains a Top Holiday Gift Category as Shoppers Focus on High-Impact Purchases

Smartphones, Wireless Audio, and Streaming Subscriptions Top 2025 Holiday Wish Lists

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today is releasing a report showing 88% of U.S. holiday shoppers plan to buy technology products, reaffirming tech as one of the most sought-after gift categories.

"Tech gifts are powering the holidays once again," said Steve Koenig, vice president, Market Research, CTA. "Whether it's upgrading to the latest smartphone, gifting wireless earbuds, or giving a subscription to stream holiday favorites, consumers are eager to share tech that delivers joy, connection, and convenience."

Q: Suppose you could RECEIVE any one technology product and/or service as a gift this holiday season. What would you, yourself, most like to receive? Unaided. (Base: 1201 total respondents)

Most adults say they will spend the same or more on tech compared to last year, with 36% planning to spend $300 or more. About 19% of shoppers expect to spend less and 31% plan to spend more. Among those expecting to spend more, the top cited reasons:

Everyone uses technology .

. There are new/exciting options right now .

. Technology is a gift that keeps giving.

Smartphones top the wish list and rank within the top five tech products on the gift list. Nearly 70% of consumers are considering wireless headphones or earbuds as gifts, more than any other product. Cases, power banks, and smartwatches are also popular choices.

Apart from hardware, the gift of content remains popular. Subscription services now account for nearly a quarter of tech gift spending. Seventy percent of consumers plan to gift a subscription, with video, music, and gaming services leading the pack.

Big Picture:

Those planning to spend less on gifts of any kind during the holiday season are at a 15-year low.

80% of consumers plan to spend the same or more on tech than they did in 2024.

Price remains the #1 driver of where consumers shop, followed by convenience, brand availability and return policies.

Top Tech Gifts for 2025:

Smartphones rank high on both wish lists and gifting lists, with 55% of consumers considering giving one as a gift.

Wireless earbuds and headphones are nearly tied in popularity (62% and 59%), making them a go-to tech gift across budgets.

Subscription services: 70% of shoppers plan to gift one, with streaming video, music, and gaming topping the list.

Consumers anticipate 24% of their tech budget will go toward digital subscriptions.

Where and When Americans Will Shop:

Consumers will take an omnichannel approach, splitting purchases evenly between online and in-store.

Deals drive timing: Discounts will influence not just what people buy, but when and how much.

Thanksgiving weekend: 43% of shoppers say they'll do the bulk of their shopping between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

To view the full report, and dive into CTA's extensive catalog of industry research reports, visit CTA.tech/Research.

Methodology

CTA's annual study, 2025 Consumer Technology Holiday Purchase Patterns, was conducted Sept. 2–10, 2025, among 1,201 U.S. adults. The margin of error is ±2.8% at a 95% confidence level.

About CES®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2026 takes place Jan. 6-9, 2026, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association