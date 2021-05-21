Tech Sector Veteran Jim Cottrell Joins Ossia to Lead Regulatory Compliance Effort as Company Builds on Successful FCC Certification

REDMOND, Wash., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc. ("Ossia"), the company that created Cota® Real Wireless Power™, today announced that Jim Cottrell has joined the team to lead regulatory efforts as Senior Director, Regulatory Compliance. Cottrell brings decades of global technology product development experience to his new role, including more than 10 years of directly managing regulatory certifications and 20 years of overseeing regulatory and wireless compliance activities for HP, Inc.

Cottrell began his regulatory career at Underwriters Laboratories at the organization's headquarters in Northbrook, Illinois. He later served as a product safety engineer at Compaq and supported regulatory certification efforts on the corporate product compliance team. He also managed FCC Part 68 modem approvals for three years. Cottrell holds an MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management and a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering technology from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Having recently reached significant milestones in regulatory and technology advancements as well as strong product momentum, Ossia is focused on bringing Cota-enabled products to market. The company secured FCC approval under Parts 15 and 18, certifying Cota to be marketed and sold in the U.S. and demonstrating that the technology meets the standards defined by multiple international regulatory bodies.

"Ossia is the leader in the wireless power sector, and there are so many exciting applications of the company's flagship Cota technology," Cottrell remarked. "I'm thrilled to join such a talented team and am looking forward to working with colleagues and partners to expand regulatory certifications and open up the possibility of making safe wireless power delivery a part of everyday life."

The company is currently working with the FCC to establish testing criteria for power delivery over greater distances than are currently certified and is actively gathering information for approval of a new 5.8 GHz Cota system. Cottrell's training and experience make him uniquely qualified for advancing regulatory certification projects and ensuring regulatory compliance going forward.

"I'm pleased to welcome Jim to the Ossia team and delighted to be working with a regulatory expert with his impressive background and experience," said Ossia CEO Doug Stovall. "At Ossia, we redefined the possibilities of safe wireless power delivery with the first certified system that delivers the highest level of radio frequency power without requiring a motion detector or an exclusion zone, and we're just getting started. Jim's expertise will be instrumental in bringing new products to market."

Under its current FCC certification, Ossia offers the Cota Forever Tracker system. The certification carries significant commercial value for Ossia and its customers, proving the company's ability to deliver wireless power safely in the presence of people. Ossia is exploring additional device and transmitter certifications on a variety of devices and products customers want to bring to market. Find out more at www.ossia.com.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

Press Contact:

Nicole Paleologus

Next PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Ossia

Related Links

https://www.ossia.com

