TechAssure Announces New European Member, DPS International & Appoints International Vice Chair, Tanja Merkel of BüchnerBarella

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TechAssure, an association dedicated to advancing corporate insurance and risk management practices for companies with technology-related risks, is pleased to welcome their newest Member from Croatia, DPS International.

DPS International (DPS) is an independent insurance and reinsurance broker based in Zagreb. With over 25 years of experience in the Croatian insurance industry, their core staff has uniquely extensive and in-depth knowledge of the Croatian and European Markets. DPS is licensed to deliver services directly in the territories of Croatia, Slovenia, Malta, Germany, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, and the Czech Republic, and is currently the only broker in Croatia with experience in the placement of special risks - film insurance, event insurance, promotion insurance, and sports insurance. With the addition of DPS, TechAssure currently has ten members serving the European Market.

"DPS International is a very proud new member of TechAssure," said Igor Soviček, CEO. "We are an independent insurance broker from Croatia, dedicated to servicing international clients and bringing new innovative insurance products to our clients locally and in the EU market. We look forward to working more closely with TechAssure Members as we expand our international capabilities and increase our focus on technology-related risks."

"We are excited to welcome DPS International as our newest European Member," said Steve Appel, 2022 TechAssure Chairman. "As our international focus continues to grow, DPS is a welcome addition to all of the global members of TechAssure."

To further their European and International focus, TechAssure has also appointed an International Vice Chair, Tanja Merkel of BüchnerBarella, an independent, full-service insurance brokerage firm headquartered in Giessen, Germany. Tanja is the International Business Director of BüchnerBarella, and has served on the Board of Directors of TechAssure since 2017.

"I am honored and pleased to have been appointed as TechAssure's International Vice Chair," said Tanja Merkel. "With more than 25 years of experience in the international insurance business, I very much look forward to helping strengthen and expand the international reach of TechAssure."

About TechAssure

Established in 2000, TechAssure is an international not-for-profit association dedicated to advancing corporate insurance and risk management practices for companies with technology-related risks. The association is comprised of independent regional insurance brokers located across the United States, Canada, Europe, South America, Australia and India. For additional information on TechAssure, please visit www.techassure.org

About DPS International

Founded in 2003, DPS International is an independent insurance and reinsurance broker based in Zagreb. DPS offers high quality, bespoke insurance solutions including property and casualty, cargo, employee benefits, liability programs, cyber, D&O, car TPL and casco, and all other lines of business to a wide range of international clients. www.dps.hr

About BüchnerBarella

BüchnerBarella is one of the leading independent full-service insurance brokerage firms in Germany. Founded in 1922, BüchnerBarella specializes in assisting middle-market and large industry clients from a variety of industries, including technology, life sciences and automotive, and provides tailor-made insurance solutions. BüchnerBarella is headquartered in Giessen and has 18 locations throughout Germany and Switzerland. www.buechnerbarella.de

Media Contact:

Chiara Parlagreco

5402722340

[email protected]

SOURCE TechAssure