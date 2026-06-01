TechAssure Welcomes Berkley Technology Underwriters and Berkley Europe as Industry Partner

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TechAssure, a global alliance of insurance professionals specializing in complex and emerging risks, has welcomed Berkley Technology Underwriters (BTU) and Berkley Europe as an Industry Partner.

The partnership brings together TechAssure's specialist brokers with BTU's and Berkley Europe's underwriting focus in the technology sector, strengthening the group's ability to address increasingly complex exposures across innovation-driven businesses.

BTU and Berkley Europe

"Berkley Technology Underwriters and Berkley Europe bring a level of focus that aligns well with how our members approach complex technology risk," said Weren De Vliegher, Executive Director of TechAssure. "As technology continues to outpace traditional underwriting models, what matters is having underwriting perspective that reflects how these exposures are actually showing up in real placements, not just how they're expected to behave."

"TechAssure brings together a network of brokers who are deeply engaged in the realities of technology risk, not just the theory of it," said Joel Zylstra, Chief Claims Officer and BTU executive sponsor. "At Berkley Technology Underwriters, we see firsthand through our claims experience how these risks evolve in real time. This partnership creates a more direct connection between what is being placed, how those risks perform, and how we adapt our underwriting and claims approach to support our clients. On behalf of both Berkley Technology Underwriters and Berkley Europe, we're excited to collaborate with TechAssure members to deliver solutions that reflect how technology risk actually behaves in today's market."

The partnership formalizes a closer alignment between underwriting and the realities being seen across complex technology placements, creating a more consistent exchange of insight as new risks emerge and client needs continue to shift.

About TechAssure

TechAssure is a global alliance of independent insurance experts dedicated to providing insurance for complex and emerging risks, with a primary focus on technology, life sciences, and venture capital. For more information, visit www.techassure.org

About Berkley Technology Underwriters

Berkley Technology Underwriters provides a broad range of insurance programs to serve the unique and dynamic needs of the technology industry. As dedicated experts in technology underwriting, risk control, and claims, we offer clients quality solutions and impeccable service.

From information technology to digital media, our deep understanding of the technology industry allows us to deliver innovative, smart, custom solutions that stay ahead of the ever-changing needs of today's technology businesses around the world.

About Berkley Europe

Berkley Europe is represented in Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Sweden and Norway, advising clients throughout Europe within the framework of the freedom to provide services in the European Economic Area. We offer local and flexible insurance solutions that are tailored to the exact needs of our customers. In Europe, we underwrite on behalf of W. R. Berkley Europe AG.

Media Contact:

Chiara Parlagreco

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SOURCE TechAssure Association