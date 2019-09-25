Techcon Releases Dispenser for Effortless Dispensing of 50ml Dual Syringes

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Techcon, part of OK International and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a leader in precision fluid dispensing technologies, introduced its new 50ml Dual Syringe Dispenser designed for hassle-free dispensing of 50ml dual syringes. The new Dual Syringe Dispenser can accommodate conveniently packaged 50ml side-by-side syringes, in ratios 1:1, 2:1, 4:1 and 10:1.

A secure attachment adaptor ensures quick changeover when the dual syringe is empty. Operation is achieved through pulsed air pressure from a TS250 or TS350 Series dispenser. The dispensers onboard vacuum function can be activated when the dual pistons require retraction for syringe changeover.

The multi configurable robot integration bracket allows effortless semi-automated use, with the option of using the system with any of Techcon's disposable path valves – TS1212, TS5624DMP or TS5000DMP-SR-DCX. Additionally, a hanging ring is provided to store the tool when not in use.

Techcon also offers a complete line of consumables, which includes dispensing tips, syringes, cartridges and nozzles. To learn more about Techcon, visit techcon.com.

About Techcon:

Since 1961, Techcon has provided precision fluid and adhesive dispensing equipment to a range of service industries, including industrial assembly, aerospace, military, material packaging, medical device and electronics. Techcon products are renowned for their superior accuracy and durability, yielding improved industrial hygiene and enhanced productivity. Our latest innovation is an automatic robotic dispensing system, designed to reduce human error and further increase precision, while providing IoT features such as uploadable instructional files and remote monitoring/troubleshooting. Backed by our expert engineering team, Techcon, an OK International company, is delivering smarter, cleaner, more durable solutions.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

