Techficient and SBLI Announce New Term Life Application and Submission Process to Align with Agent and Consumer Preferences

OmniTrak and EasyTrak term life insurance solutions enable agents to help more of their clients get the financial protection they need

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Techficient and SBLI (The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts) are pleased to announce a new application and submission process for its OmniTrak and EasyTrak term life insurance products that addresses consumer demand for more immediate and convenient purchasing experiences.

SBLI brought its EasyTrak Term to financial professionals earlier this year, providing a modern, seamless purchasing experience that offers decisions in under 45 seconds and an ability to tailor coverage immediately after underwriting to perfectly suit client needs. With a quote-to-issue time averaging nine minutes, EasyTrak delivers the near-instant gratification that today's consumer expects and demands.

Launched earlier this month, OmniTrak uses an innovative field underwriting platform, enabling advisors to provide more accurate quoting for their clients. OmniTrak delivers the ability to insure more people by offering three underwriting pathways – instant decision, accelerated underwriting, and traditional underwriting – and applicants are automatically guided to the most efficient experience possible. In addition, agents are experiencing better placement rates due to the proprietary pre-underwriting feature and higher instant approval rate. OmniTrak also offers best-in-market conversion privileges, allowing policyholders to convert their policy to a whole life or universal life policy as late as age 70.

Both EasyTrak and OmniTrak are powered by the Techficient platform that supports the entire process from quote to policy issue, using predictive data and advanced data-underwriting to significantly increase the percentage of applications that become policies. Together, EasyTrak, OmniTrak, and the Techficient platform provide a modern, digital experience that helps life insurance professionals expand their customer base and increase their effectiveness.

"SBLI is committed to not only making innovative products, but more importantly, we're dedicated to making the process of selling and buying life insurance easier for everyone involved," said Wade Seward, SBLI senior vice president and chief distribution officer. "We are passionate about offering agencies and financial professionals new solutions that help make their businesses more efficient while ensuring more consumers get the financial peace of mind they deserve."

For more than 115 years, SBLI (The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts) has offered simple, dependable life insurance solutions to families across the United States. With a focus on clarity, personal support and long-term trust, SBLI provides term and whole life products that help people protect what matters most. For more information, visit www.sbli.com.

