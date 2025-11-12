Techficient CEO Todd Ruplinger Honored with ID Twenty Award at NAILBA 44

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Techficient proudly announces that CEO Todd Ruplinger has been recognized as an ID Twenty Award recipient at the NAILBA 44 Conference in Dallas, Texas this week. The prestigious award celebrates "innovators, change-makers, and trailblazers" within the independent distribution community, honoring individuals who demonstrate bold vision and transformative leadership in the industry.

Ruplinger was nominated by Wade Seward, SVP and Chief Distribution Officer of SBLI, for his exceptional contributions in innovation, leadership, and industry impact. Under Todd's guidance, Techficient developed a cutting-edge platform leveraging predictive analytics, fraud detection, and data-driven underwriting, setting a new standard for digital life insurance solutions.

This recognition comes as SBLI and Techficient mark a successful year of partnership, reinventing SBLI's life insurance offering. Together, SBLI's EasyTrak and OmniTrak, powered by the Techficient platform, deliver a modern, digital experience that enables life insurance professionals to expand their customer base, increase efficiency, and help clients secure coverage faster—all while enjoying a streamlined purchasing process.

Techficient's suite of products—Dynamic, Core, Surefire, and Forthright—continues to drive innovation in collaboration with leading carrier partners such as SBLI and Banner.

Congratulations to Todd and all of the other ID Twenty winners for driving progress and helping more families secure the financial protection they deserve.

About Techficient

Techficient is an Insurtech leader committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify processes, enhance accuracy, and empower insurance professionals to achieve better results. With a focus on advanced technology and user-centric design, Techficient continues to set new standards for efficiency and performance in the insurance industry.

For more information, visit www.techf.com or contact [email protected].

