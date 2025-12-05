Techficient Launches Surefire, Its Proprietary Modern Underwriting Engine

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Techficient, a leading innovator in Insurtech solutions, announces the launch of Surefire, a complete life insurance underwriting solution that streamlines the underwriting process. Surefire simplifies the product journey, improves business quality, provides AI fraud detection, and reduces underwriting costs—all while delivering a modern, flexible experience for agents and clients. 

Key Features of Surefire: 

  • Modern Underwriting Engine: Administers all rules and requirements, calibrated with leading data providers including LexisNexis, Milliman, Rx, MIB, ExamOne, GIACT, and MVR. 

  • Significant Cost Savings: Reduces underwriting costs for data and manual touches, driving major savings for life insurance carriers.

  • Enhanced Business Quality: Detects fraud in real time and reduces nondisclosure, improving life insurance products overall profitability.

  • High Security Standards: Trusted by multiple large carriers, distributors, and financial institutions. 

  • Quick Implementation: Typical deployment in 4–8 months, built around carrier-specific rules and processes. 

  • Pre-Underwriting Advantage: Enables early risk assessment for quotes and portal reviews—boosting business quality while cutting manual effort.

Surefire empowers carriers to confidently assess risk through a streamlined, modern process—delivering a differentiated journey for agents and clients.

About Techficient
Techficient is an Insurtech leader committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify processes, enhance accuracy, and empower insurance professionals to achieve better results. With a focus on advanced technology and user-centric design, Techficient continues to set new standards for efficiency and performance in the insurance industry.

For more information, visit www.techf.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Techficient

