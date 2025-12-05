Techficient Launches Surefire, Its Proprietary Modern Underwriting Engine

News provided byTechficient
Dec 05, 2025, 13:18 ET
BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Techficient, a leading innovator in Insurtech solutions, announces the launch of Surefire, a complete life insurance underwriting solution that streamlines the underwriting process. Surefire simplifies the product journey, improves business quality, provides AI fraud detection, and reduces underwriting costs—all while delivering a modern, flexible experience for agents and clients.
Key Features of Surefire:
