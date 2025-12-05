Techficient Launches Surefire, Its Proprietary Modern Underwriting Engine

Modern Underwriting Engine: Administers all rules and requirements, calibrated with leading data providers including LexisNexis, Milliman, Rx, MIB, ExamOne, GIACT, and MVR.





Surefire empowers carriers to confidently assess risk through a streamlined, modern process—delivering a differentiated journey for agents and clients.

