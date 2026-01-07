Techficient Launches EasyTrak on its Platform: A Fast and Simple Way to Secure Term Life Insurance

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Techficient, a leading innovator in insurtech solutions, announces the launch of SBLI's EasyTrak on its platform, a groundbreaking product designed to deliver a simple and fast process for agents and clients to obtain term life insurance coverage.

EasyTrak is a 100% instant issue product that allows agents and their clients to digitally apply and instantly issue a term life policy without medical exams or APS records through a seamless buyer process, offering effortless protection in an average of nine minutes.

Techficient and SBLI have delivered a user-friendly digital protection journey that supports the entire process from quoting to policy issue, creating a simpler and faster underwriting process. This gives customers the ability to acquire coverage more quickly with a choice of their buying experience. Techficient's cutting-edge platform leverages an innovative field underwriting platform, predictive data analytics, fraud detection, and data-underwriting not only to issue a policy more effectively but align customers with the proper life insurance protection.

"EasyTrak redefines the life insurance experience. By combining speed, simplicity, and security, EasyTrak powered by Techficient gives agents and clients a modern solution that delivers protection instantly and effortlessly", said Wade Seward, SBLI Chief Distribution Officer.

About Techficient

Techficient is an Insurtech leader committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify processes, enhance accuracy, and empower insurance professionals to achieve better results. With a focus on advanced technology and user-centric design, Techficient continues to set new standards for efficiency and performance in the insurance industry.

For more information, visit www.techf.com or contact [email protected]

About SBLI

For more than 115 years, SBLI (The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts) has offered simple, dependable life insurance solutions to families across the United States. With a focus on clarity, personal support and long-term trust, SBLI provides term and whole life products that help people protect what matters most.

SBLI is a registered trademark of The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts, Woburn, MA. NAIC #70435. Licensed in 49 states and DC (excludes NY). Products and features may not be available in all states. SBLI is in no way affiliated with SBLI USA Life Insurance Company, Inc. ©2025 All rights reserved.

