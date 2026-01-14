Techficient launches OmniTrak on its Platform: A Modern Digital Term Life Insurance Solution with an Innovative Field Underwriting Platform

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Techficient announces the launch of SBLI's OmniTrak on its platform, a cutting-edge digital term life insurance product designed to deliver a best-in-class process and competitive pricing. Leveraging modern technology, OmniTrak simplifies and accelerates the life insurance journey for both agents and clients.

OmniTrak uses an innovative, field underwriting platform, enabling advisors to provide more accurate quoting for their clients. The product delivers the ability to insure more people by offering three underwriting pathways – instant decision, accelerated underwriting, and traditional underwriting. Applicants are automatically guided to the most efficient experience possible, with 60% of applicants getting coverage without needing an exam.

In addition, agents are experiencing better placement rates due to the proprietary pre-underwriting feature and higher instant approval rate. OmniTrak also offers best-in-market conversion privileges, allowing policyholders to convert their policy to a whole life or universal life policy as late as age 70.

Todd Ruplinger, CEO of Techficient stated, "By leveraging our field underwriting platform and a streamlined digital process, we're helping SBLI make life insurance easier and more accessible than ever before."

OmniTrak is powered by the Techficient platform that supports the entire process from quote to policy issue, using predictive data and advanced data-underwriting to significantly increase the percentage of applications that become policies. OmniTrak and the Techficient platform provide a modern, digital experience that help life insurance professionals expand their customer base, increase their effectiveness, and help get more people the financial protection they need.

About Techficient

Techficient is an insurtech leader committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify processes, enhance accuracy, and empower insurance professionals to achieve better results. With a focus on advanced technology and user-centric design, Techficient continues to set new standards for efficiency and performance in the insurance industry.

For more information, visit www.techf.com or contact [email protected].

About SBLI

For more than 115 years, SBLI (The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts) has offered simple, dependable life insurance solutions to families across the United States. With a focus on clarity, personal support and long-term trust, SBLI provides term and whole life products that help people protect what matters most.

For the education of producers/brokers only. Not for use with the public. Policy Form Series: B-56. SBLI is a registered trademark of The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts, Woburn, MA. NAIC #70435. Licensed in 49 states and DC (excludes NY). Products and features may not be available in all states. © 2025 All rights reserved.

