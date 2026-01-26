Techficient Launches Forthright: AI-Powered Fraud Detection Solution to Safeguard Insurance Distribution

Jan 26, 2026, 11:23 ET

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Techficient, a leading innovator in Insurtech solutions, announces the launch of Forthright, an advanced AI-powered fraud detection platform designed to help insurance carriers and distributors proactively identify and mitigate fraud.

Fraud remains a costly and persistent challenge across the industry, impacting trust, profitability, and operational efficiency. Forthright empowers organizations by monitoring the most common types of fraudulent behavior, enabling early detection and intervention. By reducing fraud, Forthright creates a win-win scenario for all stakeholders—clients, agents, distributors, and carriers—ensuring a healthier, more transparent business ecosystem.

With Forthright, carriers and distributors gain a strategic advantage in safeguarding operations, improving compliance, and reinforcing the integrity of their distribution channels.

About Techficient 

Techficient is an Insurtech leader committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify processes, enhance accuracy, and empower insurance professionals to achieve better results. With a focus on advanced technology and user-centric design, Techficient continues to set new standards for efficiency and performance in the insurance industry.

For more information, visit www.techf.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Techficient

Insurance

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Computer Software

