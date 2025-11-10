Techficient's Dynamic Platform: Elevating Insurtech with AI-Powered, Product-Agnostic Quoting and Submission

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Techficient's Dynamic platform continues to set the standard in insurance quoting and submission. Now a proven solution in the market, servicing over 30 carriers and over 100 different life insurance product types, Dynamic is the only product-agnostic solution leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, predictive data, and a pre-underwriting engine to recommend the best product fit—delivering unmatched efficiency and accuracy for carriers, agents, and clients.

Dynamic's Key Advantages:

Superior Results: 80–90% of quotes are issued as quoted and applied for, with a 20% faster time to issue—reducing medical exams and cutting case management overhead.

80–90% of quotes are issued as quoted and applied for, with a 20% faster time to issue—reducing medical exams and cutting case management overhead. Seamless Integration: Access real-time case updates, customizable user interfaces, and exclusive instant-issue products for a streamlined experience.

Access real-time case updates, customizable user interfaces, and exclusive instant-issue products for a streamlined experience. Data-Driven Decisions: Move beyond price-based quoting with AI-powered evaluations of success probability, cost, and efficiency—empowering smarter choices for businesses and clients.

Outstanding User Feedback:

Average rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

99% approval on Rx lookup AI tool

approval on Rx lookup AI tool 85% quoting accuracy and issued as applied

quoting accuracy and issued as applied Users praised ease of use, time savings, and confidence in the platform.

Todd Ruplinger, CEO of Techficient, stated: "Dynamic is more than a technology upgrade—it's a transformation in how life insurance is quoted and delivered. By combining AI-driven insights with a frictionless user experience, we're enabling our partners to achieve better results faster and with greater confidence."

About Techficient

Techficient is an Insurtech leader committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify processes, enhance accuracy, and empower insurance professionals to achieve better results. With a focus on advanced technology and user-centric design, Techficient continues to set new standards for efficiency and performance in the insurance industry.

For more information, visit www.techf.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Techficient