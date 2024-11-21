TechInformed Launches in the U.S., Hosting Voice of the Buyer Research Breakfast Series

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TechInformed, a leading authority in technology news and information, is thrilled to announce its U.S. expansion this week. The move aims to deepen TechInformed's reach and relevance in the enterprise technology space by providing actionable insights and groundbreaking reporting for technology and business decision-makers in North America.

TechInformed Mission Statement

To mark this milestone, TechInformed kicked off its Voice of the Buyer Research Breakfast Series in the San Francisco Bay Area this week. The meetings happened on November 19 in San Francisco and November 20 in Menlo Park. Themed "Enterprise Call to Action: Transform or Be Left Behind," the event revealed exclusive research findings on the top priorities, opportunities, and challenges facing technology buyers in 2025. The series offers an opportunity for executives to gain key insights and network with their peers as they navigate the evolving technology landscape. The research study was conducted with their parent company iResearch Services and will be conducted annually to produce an on-going market index.

Founded in late 2021, TechInformed has rapidly established itself as a premier publisher of enterprise technology news. The publication, along with their sister business unit TI Marketing Solutions, offers access to over 131 million technology and business decision-makers, with more than 57% of its audience based in the U.S. TechInformed's mission is to provide readers with in-depth storytelling that highlights how visionary leaders leverage technology to address tomorrow's challenges today.

Editorial Leadership

James Pearce, newly promoted Editor-in-Chief based in London, has been instrumental in defining TechInformed's editorial vision. With over a decade of experience as a global tech journalist, including roles at Euromoney and IBC, James specializes in exploring technology innovation and disruption in action. His expertise ensures that TechInformed delivers content that engages tech decision-makers and supports them in navigating the fast-moving and complex world of enterprise technology.

To lift its North American presence, TechInformed has appointed Ricki Abrams as North American Correspondent, based in Vancouver. Ricki brings a wealth of experience in multimedia journalism, including data visualization, video production, and podcast editing. His background includes a Master of Science degree and a passion for storytelling through various media formats, enhancing TechInformed's ability to connect with a diverse audience.

About TechInformed

TechInformed is a leading global media and marketing solutions platform for IT and technology professionals. Launched in late 2021, TechInformed provides readers with in-depth storytelling that highlights how visionary leaders are leveraging technology to address tomorrow's challenges today. These narratives offer readers valuable insights and a fresh perspective, positioning TechInformed as the go-to authority for enterprise technology innovation. (techinformed.com)

About iResearch Services

iResearch Services is a global data and insight-driven thought leadership agency, empowering brands to connect with their audiences to build trust and be respected as thought leaders within their target markets. Their mission is to enable brands from all sectors to become powerful authorities, helping them to deliver influential, impactful, insight-based opinions to drive business for commercial success. (iresearchservices.com)

For more information or to inquire about the Voice of the Buyer Breakfast Series, visit www.techinformed.com.

