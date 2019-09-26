Technical Extravaganza and Mind-Blowing Theatrics to Debut in New Video Game-Themed 5-SKIES Production Show Onboard Sky Princess & Enchanted Princess

Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess guests enter the greatest virtual reality game of all-time with main character "Gamer 1" attempting to complete a series of five increasingly difficult levels, meeting different personalities along the way in an attempt to reach the highest level where the Sky Princess character resides. Performed in cadence with a contemporary song list, 5-SKIES is set amongst digital effects, spectacular acrobatics, dazzling costume designs and complex backdrops.

"Our team of creators and collaborators have once again pushed the boundaries of theatrical entertainment design at sea and 5-SKIES will take our guests on a musical journey through a digital universe of spectacle, sight and sound," said Denise Saviss, Princess Cruises vice president of entertainment experience. "Our dedicated team is passionate about connecting new experiences to our guests and with the advance of technology and spectacular visual effects, 5-SKIES will surely wow our audiences."

5-SKIES is scheduled to debut onboard Sky Princess November 2019.

The 5-SKIES creative team includes:

Director and Choreographer Danny Teeson – choreographed for Grammy Award-winning artists Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Paula Abdul and Brit Award winners Robbie Williams and Tom Jones, with whom he won the VH1 Best Video Award for Sex Bomb. Teeson has acted as Carrie Underwood's creative director, conceptualizing and directing her Carnival Ride Tour, ACM Awards performance and was seen on Oxygen Network's hit show Dance Your Ass Off as a resident judge. Teeson also created and choreographed the award-winning show for Princess Cruises - Fantastic Journey which won a Themed Entertainment Association award for Outstanding Achievement.

Musical Arranger Nelson Kole – began his career on the Las Vegas strip where he accompanied headliners such as Frank Sinatra, Dionne Warwick, Gladys Knight and the Pips, and soon became musical director/arranger for Don Rickles and Ben Vereen. As arranger and musical director of the 2009 Academy Awards, Kole worked with Beyoncé, Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron and Queen Latifah.

Scenic Designer John Iacovelli – won the Emmy Award for his production design of the A&E presentation of Peter Pan, starring Cathy Rigby, which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Revival. His television production design credits include The Old Settler, The Gin Game, Ed, Babylon and Resurrection Blvd. He's received the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Lifetime Achievement in Scenic Design and is a member of The Art Directors Guild.

Costume Designer Jackson Lowell – has designed costumes for many celebrities and concert tours including Katy Perry, Pink, Paula Abdul, Jennifer Aniston, Cate Blanchett, Cindy Crawford, Elton John, Brad Pitt, Barbra Streisand and Usher. His television show credits include American Idol, Desperate Housewives, Grey's Anatomy, Ugly Betty, Lost, Private Practice and Scrubs. Lowell has also designed for many notable dance companies, including Hubbard Street Dance Company, Paul Taylor, San Francisco Ballet, Twyla Tharp, Oakland Dance Company and Philadanco.

This creative team is also behind the previously announced Rock Opera, another new production show scheduled to debut onboard Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess. Rock Opera features incredible costumes inspired by glamorous avant garde fashion with a musical soundtrack spanning classic rock, opera and musical theater. It will be brought to life by special guest tenor and America's Got Talent alum Brian Justin Crum.

More details about the robust onboard features and itineraries of new cruise ships Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess can be found at www.princess.com.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises

Related Links

http://www.princess.com

