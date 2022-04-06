Technics Announces the SL-1200M7L as the SL-1200 Series 50-Year Anniversary Model for their Successful Range of DJ-Turntables

This product is a special edition model based on the SL-1200MK7, which was released in 2019. The model will be available in seven limited-edition colors to reflect the street culture that continues to inspire generations of DJs. The tone arm is anodized in a golden hue, and the top panel features a special badge with an engraved serial number that represents the limited-edition model. Special accessories include a slip mat with a gold-colored Technics logo and a 50th anniversary sticker. Only 12,000 units will be released globally.

Features of the Limited-Edition SL-1200M7L Model

Based on the SL-1200MK7, the limited-edition design is Available in seven colors (black, red, blue, white, green, yellow, beige)

Accessories unique to the limited-edition model, including a slip mat with a gold-colored logo

Coreless direct drive motor achieving stable rotation free of cogging and powerful torque

Highly sensitive, yet robust tonearm accurately reading the signal engraved in the record groove

Two-layer structure platter with improved vibration damping performance

High rigidity cabinet and high damping insulator for thorough shut-out of all vibrations, even during harsh operation conditions

Starting torque/brake speed adjustment function

Pitch control function enables accurate and stable pitch adjustment

Reverse play function expands the flexibility of DJ playing styles

Stylus illuminator featuring a high-brightness and long-life LED

The SL-1200M7L will be available for pre order on April 7, 2022, and for immediate shipment beginning in July for $1,099.99 MSP. The limited-edition turntable can be purchased from the following retailers:

Astro Audio Video Lighting Inc.

Chuck Levins Washington Music

Guitar Center

I DJ Now

Mile High DJ Supply

Rock and Soul

B&H

Stokyo

Sweetwater Sound

Turntable Lab

Technics SL-1200 Series 50 Year Anniversary Event Information

Live streaming of seven DJs from around the world

on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 9 a.m. EDT

"Boiler Room x Dommune x Technics - 50 years of SL-1200s"

The global online event will be streamed live on BOILER ROOM, the world's largest dance music streaming service. This will be a musical event in which seven DJs will perform using each of the seven colors of the limited-edition SL-1200M7L model. Please join us for a free viewing.

■Date and time: April 7, 2022 (Thu) 9am – appr. 4pm(EDT)

■How to watch: Watch on the live streaming service BOILER ROOM

Event URL: https://boilerroom.tv/

■Live streaming program (total appr. 7hours by each DJs' performance appr. 1 hour)

Performances by:

DJ Koco ( Japan )

) Mala (UK)

Ellen Allien (German)

(German) Gilles Peterson (UK)

(UK) Shanti Celeste ( Chile )

( ) Marcel Dettman (German)

(German) DJ CRAZE ( USA )

■About the Technics 1200 Series

The SL-1200 was launched as a popular direct drive turntable in 1972, becoming a best-selling model with cumulative sales of 3,500,000 units for the series. It was supported by powerful torque, easy operation, and high durability. It became greatly admired by both audio enthusiasts and DJs who helped to unleash the DJ culture in areas such as electronic dance music. The series is still highly acclaimed by DJs worldwide today.

SL-1200 Brand Site

https://www.technics.com/global/home/sl1200.html

