Technics EAH-F70N Wireless Headphones Designed for the Most Discerning Listeners

Equipped with LDAC codec technology, the Technics EAH-F70N headphones provide fast response and high definition sound wirelessly.

The EAH-F70N's replication of true-to-life energy and spatial concert-hall sensations transport listeners with Technic's specially designed 40-mm driver based on a composite diaphragm and activated by an optimal acoustic structure.

Three levels of Technics' wide-ban hybrid noise cancellation enhance the immersive listening experience, combining two systems to achieve high-performance noise reduction.

Designed for Long-Term Comfort

Technics' EAH-F70N headphones also provide users with comfortability for long term wear with its 3D ball joint mechanism, allowing for three-dimensional movement of the ear cuff to fit everyone's ear at a preferred angle.

The swivel and fold mechanism allow users to simply store and carry the EAH-F70N headphones.

Listening on the Wearer's Terms

Technics' smart and seamless switching features ensure listeners never miss a beat of their favorite tunes. Simply removing the EAH-F70N headphones from the head activates an automatic stop playback feature. The Ambient Sound Enhancer's one-touch operation allows users to hear ambient sounds in all situations. Audio assist compatibility with smartphone voice assistants like Siri, lets listeners call, select music, check the weather and more, without having to touch the smartphone.

The Technic's EAH-F70N On-Ear Wireless Stereo Headphones can be purchased at Technics retailers, Amazon and B&H for $429.99 SRP.

TRADEMARK NOTICE:

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Panasonic Corporation is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions.

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Consumer Products:

Internet - http://us.panasonic.com/news

Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/panasonicusaconsumerpress

Instagram - http://www.instagram.com/panasonicusa_consumer_press

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

http://www.panasonic.com

