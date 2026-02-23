Technics introduces the SL-1500CS Direct Drive Turntable, a superior, upgraded model of the award-winning SL-1500C, featuring the brand's revolutionary ΔΣ (Delta Sigma) Drive line-up.

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned audio brand Technics has introduced its highly acclaimed SL-1500C turntable in a new, technically enhanced version – the SL-1500CS.

Technics SL-1500CS Direct Drive Turntable

The new SL-1500CS turntable is a logical evolution within the Technics turntable line-up. Since the introduction of the SL-1200GR2/1210GR2, the very first Technics turntable with the highly innovative ΔΣ-Drive, which was released in 2023, Technics successively worked this technology into subsequent turntables. In 2024, Technics introduced the multiple award-winning SL-1300G, where this new technology was combined with the higher-grade direct drive motor with twin-rotor and single stator. Also, Technics has recently unveiled the SL-1200GME, which also incorporates the ΔΣ-Drive technology, crowning the SL-1200 G-platform with a limited-edition turntable, likely becoming "one of the most desirable collectibles Technics has ever produced".

The sector of the turntable portfolio that has so far lacked the ΔΣ-Drive technology has been the lower end of the line-up. This gap will be filled by the SL-1500CS.

Technics explains: "The ΔΣ-Drive technology, taking sophisticated signal processing techniques used in our full-digital Technics amplifiers, is all about eliminating motor vibrations down to the very limits of measurable. Therefore, especially lighter turntable platforms, using lighter platter constructions, benefit greatly from the vibration elimination of the ΔΣ-Drive. Through this, the new SL-1500CS achieves sonic performance levels far beyond the perceived standards of its class", the company concludes.

Motor Construction and Motor Control

The iron-coreless direct drive motor with its single rotor/single stator, is by nature very low in vibration, since all so-called "cogging" effects are eliminated through the design. The ΔΣ-Drive adds another added level of rotational accuracy by optimizing the motor driving sine wave signal with ultimate smoothness, so motor vibration components are reduced to an absolute minimum.

Together with the sophisticated digital motor control, applying an FG coil pattern for the full-circumference detection FG system for high-precision speed detection and control, the rotational accuracy is nothing less than superb, resulting in a mesmerizing sound image of phenomenal clarity and stability at its price point.

Mechanical Design

The overall mechanical design has been largely inherited from the SL-1500C. The aluminum die-cast chassis is rigidly integrated with a special material consisting of ABS* mixed with glass fiber to achieve a two-layer construction. The combination of this high-rigidity material and the metal chassis raises the rigidity and vibration-damping performance to higher levels, realizing a robust cabinet for beautiful sound reproduction.

The insulator is comprised of a spring and rubber to provide optimal frequency characteristics. This not only assures high sound quality and mechanical feedback resistance but also effectively shuts out external vibrations under high sound level conditions.

The tonearm, responsible for accurately reading the signal by tracking the groove on the phono record, is a static-balance universal S-shape tonearm, another Technics legacy. The tonearm pipe is made of lightweight, high-rigidity aluminum. The bearing section of the gimbal suspension construction tonearm consists of a machined housing and high-precision bearing to provide high initial sensitivity. All in all, the tonearm accurately traces the groove on the record and reads the signal.

Features and Convenience

Like the SL-1500C, the SL-1500CS comes with a full feature package to fully enhance the user's listening experience.

With a built-in phono equalizer compatible with MM cartridges, the SL-1500CS can be connected to a device that does not have phono input terminals. A classical Phono output is also on board, making connections to any audio amplification equipment flexible.

In addition, the SL-1500CS is equipped with an MM pickup cartridge: The supplied universal head shell is mounted with an Ortofon 2M RED cartridge, for immediate plug and play satisfaction.

And finally, the SL-1500CS comes with an automatic tonearm lift. When the tonearm reaches the end of the record, the auto lifter automatically raises the tonearm. This prevents unnecessary wear on your valuable vinyl records and stylus.

New, elegant Finish

To underline the superior audiophile qualities of the SL-1500CS, it comes in a unique finish in metallic grey. In its overall elegant, minimalistic design the SL-1500CS has a technically cool charisma, complimenting both black and silver audio components.

The Packaging - Reduced Environmental Footprint

To reduce environmental impact of our packaging whilst ensuring that Technics products are fully protected throughout their journey to our consumers, the new packaging for the SL-1500CS is free of Expanded PolyStyrene(EPS). Instead, it is made of smart shaped cardboard, maintaining safe protection of the product, also including a cardboard box for the accessories, allowing ease of removal and storage.

"The ΔΣ-Drive technology is one of our most innovative proprietary technological achievements since Technics' re-introduction to the market. The rotational accuracy of our direct drive turntables, widely enhancing their faithful, audiophile vinyl sound reproduction is something very special and instantly noticeable. By adding this unique technology to the SL-1500 platform, our range of turntables will be enriched by a truly audiophile new model towards the entry level of our line-up. We are confident the SL-1500CS will mark a new 'best in its class' standard," Technics concludes.

The new SL-1500CS turntable will be available from March 2026 via authorized Technics retailers.

