Technimark Releases 2025 Sustainability Brief, Marking Strong Momentum Toward 2030 Goals

ASHEBORO, N.C., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technimark, a global leader in plastic injection molding for healthcare, consumer packaging, and industrial markets, today announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Brief, highlighting measurable progress across its People, Planet, and Product pillars as the company advances toward its 2030 sustainability goals.

The report reflects continued momentum across Technimark's manufacturing footprint, including emissions reductions, renewable energy expansion, circular product innovation, and investments in responsible sourcing and workplace safety. "The progress in this report matters because of how it is achieved: together," said Brad Wellington, CEO of Technimark. "The passion and dedication of our people continue to power Technimark forward while strengthening our impact across customers, communities, and global operations."

Technimark's sustainability progress continues to be recognized through multiple leading global standards and assessments, including validation of the company's Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In 2025, Technimark also received an EcoVadis Gold medal, placing the company among the top 2% of organizations assessed globally, along with EcoVadis Climate Maturity Leadership recognition and a CDP Climate score of B, including category scores of A in both Governance and Risk Disclosure.

Highlights of progress toward Technimark's 2030 goals include:

A 32% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 market-based emissions from the 2021 baseline, driven by renewables sourcing and energy efficiency

A 481% increase in on-site solar generation versus 2024 following new solar installations at two manufacturing sites in Mexico

Renewable energy rising to 22% of total electricity consumption

Industry-leading safety performance, including a Total Recordable Incident Rate outperforming the industry benchmark

Nearly 300 suppliers trained through the Responsible Sourcing Program in Mexico, supported by a 93% on-site audit completion rate

Over 171 million pounds of plastic hanger scrap reprocessed over 18 years into more than 5 billion hangers made from 100% recycled material

"These results demonstrate that sustainability continues to be embedded in how we operate and grow as a company," said Katie Distler, Chief Sustainability Officer at Technimark. "Progress across our business is driven by strong cross-functional accountability and a long-term focus on responsible manufacturing and continuous improvement. Technimark remains committed to advancing a more circular economy, supporting initiatives aligned with the UN Global Compact, and accelerating measurable progress toward its 2030 sustainability goals."

For more information, the full brief is available here.

About Technimark

Technimark is a global manufacturing solutions partner for the healthcare, consumer packaging, and specialty industrial sectors, specializing in precision injection molding, value-added assembly, and contract manufacturing, including medical devices. Technimark provides customized, end-to-end solutions focused on technology and innovation that improve quality, lower risk, and reduce costs. With facilities in the United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ireland, and China, Technimark leverages its global footprint to deliver high-quality products worldwide. Technimark is owned by Oak Hill Capital and PPC. See the Technimark difference at technimark.com.

Contact:

Technimark Communications

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SOURCE Technimark LLC