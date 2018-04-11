Technology Advances in Sensor Suites Bring Fully Autonomous Vehicles Closer to Fruition

"2018 is expected to be the year of L3 automated vehicles for highway use and L4 testing and implementation of autonomous vehicles for limited, controlled and well-defined scenarios," said Anirudh Venkitaraman, Mobility Senior Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "In the future, customer-centric products will be at the core of innovation with artificial intelligence playing a key role, especially with customer-intuitive applications and real-time, path-planning algorithms driving new growth opportunities."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Autonomous Driving Market Outlook, 2018, identifies the prevalent factors contributing to market growth, challenges serving as barriers to success, technology and market trends, leading players, and technology progression of sensor suites for fully autonomous driving.

For further information on this analysis, please click here.

For non-automotive technology companies to enter the autonomous driving value chain, Venkitaraman recommends they focus on untapped entry opportunities in the areas of in-vehicle infotainment systems, cloud services, and open operating systems development.

Six trends driving transformational change in the autonomous vehicles sector include:

Autonomous shared mobility solutions; Collective intelligence for fleet management; Cybersecurity of autonomous cars; Convergence of artificial intelligence with autonomous cars; Domain controllers; and Driver monitoring systems.

"There are numerous hurdles, both quantitative and qualitative, that the industry will need to tackle if autonomous driving is to have a lasting impact on making safe, clean and lean transportation a reality," noted Venkitaraman. "Currently, the biggest hurdle is the lack of clear regulatory frameworks that define how these products can be made available to consumers."

Global Autonomous Driving Market Outlook, 2018 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Automotive & Transportation Growth Partnership Service programme.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Autonomous Driving Market Outlook, 2018

K24A_18

Contact

Kristina Menzefricke

Corporate Communications – Frost & Sullivan, Europe

P: +44 (0)208 996 8589

E: kristina.menzefricke@frost.com

http://www.frost.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technology-advances-in-sensor-suites-bring-fully-autonomous-vehicles-closer-to-fruition-300628446.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

